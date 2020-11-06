Mental Health: Beat Stress And Anxiety With These Simple Tips
Mental health: It is important to pay equal attention to your mental health just like your physical health. Here are some self-help tips to fight stress and anxiety.
Mental health: Uncontrolled stress can affect your overall health negatively
HIGHLIGHTS
- Too much stress can make you eat more leading to weight gain
- Taking to your loved ones it beneficial for your mental health
- Uncontrolled stress can affect your day to day activities
Since pandemic stroke from past several months life has been completely a roller coaster ride without any pause. Different studies and surveys bring out highly alarming figures for the mental health experts across India. People who were earlier having mild anxiety have reached the scale of moderate and severe. Astoundingly, millions of people give weightage to physical health over mental wellness. However, these both are equally important on any given day.
Battling Against Prolonged Stress and Anxiety
Switch Off Your Television Set (for sometime) - Believe it or not nothing is going to change if you stay untuned to the news update for an evening or a couple of days. Your mind deserves some break from all the pandemic related news.
Recognise Your Inner Voice- How long it has been since you heard yourself. Your soul is willing to talk to you. Get connected through short meditation sessions and take up some breathing exercises. It will not only help you regain your sanity but it is good for your lungs too.
Also read: Effective Ways To Fight Depression
Re-establish Your Nature Connect- Some people enjoy looking at chirping birds while others feel lively when they look at flowing water. You were likely out of touch but it is the best time to get reconnected in a way you like it most. Start watering plants, sing to them or look at the greenery around. These small activities will put you in a better mood.
Play around with kids- Coping with stress cannot get better than having kids around. Involve yourself with kids as much as you can. They can be your constant source of energy and positivity. Children hardly know to give up and remind you of moral stories you read in your childhood days. Don't have kids in family or you are single? Never mind bring home a furry family member. They are equally cute.
Laugh It Out- Do you remember when did you smile last? Times are already tough, stop punishing yourself by not smiling or enjoying life. Try to laugh more often for better mental health.
Also read: 5 Nutritionist-Recommended Tips To Holistically Improve Your Immunity, Physical And Mental Health
Help Others- Do not forget that you are not alone in this. Reach out to other people those in need. There can be an elderly couple in your neighborhood seeking assistance for visiting their doctor, or it can be a pregnant woman passing by your lane with a heavy bag, a small act of kindness would definitely help you feel better.
Also read: Mental Health: Try These Simple Ways To Cope With Anxiety And Stress
It is vital to get hold of your mental health and physical fitness along with taking necessary precautions against the virus.
Takeaway: Do not wait for symptoms of your mental health condition to worsen. It is important to seek professional help on time.
(Praveshh Gaur is mental health expert, Founder & CEO, Srauta Wellness)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.