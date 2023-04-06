Mental Health: 10 Things To Do When Experiencing An Anxiety Attack
An anxiety attack can take a toll on your health. Following these simple steps could help you overcome anxiety attacks.
An anxiety attack might lead to heavy breathing that might be reduced by deep breathing
Anxiety attacks are sudden episodes of intense fear or discomfort that can be overwhelming and debilitating. They can occur unexpectedly, often without an apparent trigger, and can leave the person feeling powerless and out of control.
Symptoms of anxiety attacks can include rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, sweating, shaking or trembling, chest pain or discomfort, dizziness or lightheadedness, nausea or abdominal distress, feeling of choking or suffocation, and fear of losing control or going crazy.
If you are experiencing an anxiety attack, there are certain things you can do to help manage your symptoms and reduce the intensity of your distress. These tips can help minimise the intensity of your attacks and can help you feel better.
10 Things to do when experiencing an anxiety attack:
1. Recognize & accept your anxiety
Acknowledge that what you are experiencing is an anxiety attack and that it will pass. Accepting and validating your feelings can be a helpful step in reducing the intensity of the symptoms.
2. Practice deep breathing
Slowly breathe in through your nose for a count of four, hold for four, and then breathe out through your mouth for a count of four. Repeat this cycle several times until you feel calmer.
3. Use calming self-talk
Talk to yourself in a calming and reassuring tone. Remind yourself that what you are feeling is temporary and that you can get through it.
4. Use grounding techniques
Focus on your senses and what you can see, hear, taste, feel, and smell. This can help bring you back to the present moment and reduce the intensity of your anxiety.
5. Distract yourself
Engage in a task that requires your focus, such as counting backward from 100 or reciting the alphabet backward. This can distract your mind from anxious thoughts and calm your nervous system.
6. Use progressive muscle relaxation
Tense and release each muscle group in your body, starting from your toes and working up to your head. This can help relieve tension and reduce physical symptoms of anxiety.
7. Move your body
Physical activity such as walking, stretching, or yoga can help release tension and reduce the intensity of your anxiety. Staying active can also help redirect anxiety.
8. Seek support from others
Reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional for support and reassurance. Sometimes talking to someone can help put things in perspective and alleviate anxiety.
9. Practice mindfulness
Focus on the present moment without judgment or attachment. This can help reduce anxiety and increase feelings of peace and calmness.
10. Get professional help
If anxiety attacks are interfering with your daily life, seek the help of a mental health professional. They can help you manage your symptoms and develop coping strategies.
In conclusion, anxiety attacks can be overwhelming and scary, but there are several things you can do to manage your symptoms and reduce their intensity. By acknowledging your anxiety, breathing deeply, using grounding techniques, distracting yourself, practicing relaxation, seeking support, being mindful, and getting professional help, you can alleviate anxiety and regain control over your life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
