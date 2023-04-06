Home »  Emotions »  Mental Health: 10 Things To Do When Experiencing An Anxiety Attack

Mental Health: 10 Things To Do When Experiencing An Anxiety Attack

An anxiety attack can take a toll on your health. Following these simple steps could help you overcome anxiety attacks.

  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Apr 6, 2023 06:29 IST
3-Min Read
Mental Health: 10 Things To Do When Experiencing An Anxiety Attack

An anxiety attack might lead to heavy breathing that might be reduced by deep breathing

Anxiety attacks are sudden episodes of intense fear or discomfort that can be overwhelming and debilitating. They can occur unexpectedly, often without an apparent trigger, and can leave the person feeling powerless and out of control.

Symptoms of anxiety attacks can include rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, sweating, shaking or trembling, chest pain or discomfort, dizziness or lightheadedness, nausea or abdominal distress, feeling of choking or suffocation, and fear of losing control or going crazy.

If you are experiencing an anxiety attack, there are certain things you can do to help manage your symptoms and reduce the intensity of your distress. These tips can help minimise the intensity of your attacks and can help you feel better.



RELATED STORIES
related

Do You Feel Anxious? These Hormones May Be The Reason Behind Your Condition

 Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary talks about three hormones that may cause anxiety.

related

Anxiety: 6 Ways To Support Your Dearest With Anxiety

Anxiety is a serious condition which should not be ignored. It can affect both mental and physical health of a person. If someone around you is suffering from anxiety then here are some ways to help your dear ones.

10 Things to do when experiencing an anxiety attack:

1. Recognize & accept your anxiety 

Acknowledge that what you are experiencing is an anxiety attack and that it will pass. Accepting and validating your feelings can be a helpful step in reducing the intensity of the symptoms.

2. Practice deep breathing 

Slowly breathe in through your nose for a count of four, hold for four, and then breathe out through your mouth for a count of four. Repeat this cycle several times until you feel calmer.

3. Use calming self-talk 

Talk to yourself in a calming and reassuring tone. Remind yourself that what you are feeling is temporary and that you can get through it.

4. Use grounding techniques 

Focus on your senses and what you can see, hear, taste, feel, and smell. This can help bring you back to the present moment and reduce the intensity of your anxiety.

5. Distract yourself 

Engage in a task that requires your focus, such as counting backward from 100 or reciting the alphabet backward. This can distract your mind from anxious thoughts and calm your nervous system.

6. Use progressive muscle relaxation 

Tense and release each muscle group in your body, starting from your toes and working up to your head. This can help relieve tension and reduce physical symptoms of anxiety.

7. Move your body 

Physical activity such as walking, stretching, or yoga can help release tension and reduce the intensity of your anxiety. Staying active can also help redirect anxiety. 

8. Seek support from others 

Reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional for support and reassurance. Sometimes talking to someone can help put things in perspective and alleviate anxiety.

9. Practice mindfulness 

Focus on the present moment without judgment or attachment. This can help reduce anxiety and increase feelings of peace and calmness.

10. Get professional help 

If anxiety attacks are interfering with your daily life, seek the help of a mental health professional. They can help you manage your symptoms and develop coping strategies.

In conclusion, anxiety attacks can be overwhelming and scary, but there are several things you can do to manage your symptoms and reduce their intensity. By acknowledging your anxiety, breathing deeply, using grounding techniques, distracting yourself, practicing relaxation, seeking support, being mindful, and getting professional help, you can alleviate anxiety and regain control over your life.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

12 Effective Home Remedies for Bad Breath
12 Effective Home Remedies for Bad Breath

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases