Follow These Tips To Calm Yourself During An Anxiety Attack
Keep reading as we share tips you can try to help overcome an anxiety attack.
Anxiety is a natural response to stress or danger, characterised by feelings of worry, nervousness, or fear about a situation with an uncertain outcome. It becomes a disorder when these feelings are excessive, persistent, and interfere with daily life. An anxiety attack is a sudden and intense episode of overwhelming fear and physical symptoms such as rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, dizziness, and chest pain. These attacks can be debilitating and frightening, but certain tips can help manage and overcome them. In this article, we share tips you can try to help overcome an anxiety attack.
Try these tips to help you overcome an anxiety attack
1. Practice deep breathing
Deep breathing helps activate the body's relaxation response, counteracting the adrenaline rush and rapid breathing associated with anxiety attacks. This can lower heart rate, reduce muscle tension, and promote a sense of calm.
2. Use grounding techniques
Grounding techniques help redirect your focus away from anxiety and back to the present moment, reducing the intensity of the attack by breaking the cycle of anxious thoughts. Engage your senses by identifying five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste.
3. Focus on a simple task
Focusing on a simple task can distract your mind from anxious thoughts and give you a sense of control and accomplishment. Choose a straightforward activity, such as organising a drawer, colouring in an adult colouring book, or doing a crossword puzzle. Concentrate fully on the task at hand, paying attention to the details and enjoying the sense of completion.
4. Visualise a peaceful scene
Visualisation, or guided imagery, can transport your mind to a calming place, reducing stress and anxiety by distracting you from anxious thoughts and creating a sense of tranquility. Close your eyes and imagine a peaceful place, such as a beach, forest, or mountain retreat. Picture the details vividly like the sounds, smells, colours, and textures.
5. Practice mindfulness meditation
Mindfulness meditation helps anchor you in the present moment, reducing the grip of anxious thoughts and promoting a state of calm and acceptance. Find a quiet place to sit comfortably. Focus on your breath, noticing the sensation of each inhale and exhale.
6. Talk to someone you trust
Talking to someone you trust can provide emotional support, offer a different perspective, and help you feel less isolated during an anxiety attack. Reach out to a friend, family member, or therapist. Share what you're experiencing and let them know how they can support you.
7. Listen to calming music
Music has a powerful effect on emotions and can quickly change your mood. Calming music can slow down your heart rate and reduce stress hormone levels. Create a playlist of soothing music or nature sounds that you find relaxing.
Implementing these tips during an anxiety attack can provide immediate relief and help you regain a sense of control. Practice these techniques regularly to build resilience and reduce the frequency and severity of anxiety attacks over time.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
