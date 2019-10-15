Bipolar Disorder Can Increase The Risk Of Parkinson's, Says Study; Know Symptoms And Treatment Options For Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar disorder causes major fluctuations in the mood of the patient. A recent study has highlighted the relation between bipolar disorder and Parkinson's disease. Here are the symptoms and treatment options for bipolar disorder.
Bipolar disorder patients are more likely to get Parkinson's, says study
HIGHLIGHTS
- There are different phases of bipolar disorder
- A person feel extremely depressed when suffering from bipolar disorder
- The patient may feel extremely happy suddenly without any reason
Bipolar disorder is a kind of mental illness which can create many shifts in mood. A person may experience extreme elevation in moods. It is also called manic depression. It can suddenly make the person happy and energetic and suddenly can feel sad and depressed. These major shifts can affect various processes inside a person's body and affect day to day activities as well. A recent study has highlighted the relationship between bipolar disorder and Parkinson's disease which affects the nerve cells in the brain. According to the study, bipolar disorder patients are more likely to get Parkinson's.
The study has evaluated 4.3 million participants and concluded that people with mood disorders are three times more likely to end up with Parkinson's. According to the study published in JAMA neurology warned the risk of a bipolar patient to develop Parkinson's is still slim.
Also read: Are You Struggling With Bipolar Disorder?
What are the symptoms of bipolar disorder?
Bipolar disorder can cause abnormalities in mood which need treatment on time. You need to understand the symptoms of bipolar disorder. The symptoms of bipolar disorder majorly include shifts in mood. The shifts can be divided into two phases, manic or depressed.
Symptoms of manic or hypomanic episode-
- Excessive happiness or excitement
- Abnormal increase in energy
- Racing thoughts
- Loss of sleep
- Restlessness
- Unrealistic thoughts
- Easy distraction
- Poor decision making
- Talking more than usual
Also read: Bipolar Disorder: Do You Know Anyone With Bipolar Disorder? Everything You Need To Know
Symptoms of depressive episode-
- Feeling sad, depressive and empty
- Feeling hopeless or tearful at times
- Loss of energy
- Insomnia
- Lack of interest
- Suicidal thoughts
- Change in appetite
Treatment for bipolar disorder
Not just adults, children and teens can also suffer from bipolar disorder. One should be aware of the symptoms of bipolar disorder. Some factors can also increase the risk of bipolar disorder like a close relative with bipolar disorder, extreme stress or alcohol or drug abuse.
Also read: What is the right treatment for bipolar disorder?
The symptoms of bipolar disorder should not be ignored. If left untreated it can cause some serious behavioural complications and other issues. Do not ignore the warning signs and seek medical help on time. If you notice someone around you with symptoms of bipolar disorder then help them reach required medical help as soon as possible.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.