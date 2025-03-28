World Bipolar Day 2025: How To Care For Someone With Bipolar
World Bipolar Day 2025: Mood swings can be unpredictable, and the person may experience manic, depressive, or mixed episodes. Here's how to care for someone with bipolar disorder.
People with bipolar disorder may feel misunderstood, offering emotional support can be helpful
World Bipolar Day (WBD) is observed annually on March 30th to raise awareness about bipolar disorder, reduce stigma, and encourage better understanding of the condition. The date was chosen in honour of the birth anniversary of Vincent van Gogh, the famous artist who was believed to have had bipolar disorder. Since bipolar disorder can lead to extreme mood swings—from depressive lows to manic highs—it's essential to spread awareness so that individuals can receive timely diagnosis, treatment, and compassionate support from their loved ones and society.
Caring for someone with bipolar disorder requires patience, understanding, and knowledge about the condition. Mood swings can be unpredictable, and the person may experience manic, depressive, or mixed episodes that affect their thoughts, emotions, and behaviours. It's important to stay supportive rather than judgmental, recognise that their condition is a medical issue (not a personality flaw), and encourage professional help when needed. Keep reading as we share tips to keep in mind when caring for someone with bipolar disorder.
10 Tips for caring for someone with bipolar disorder
1. Educate yourself about bipolar disorder
Understanding the different phases of mania, hypomania, and depression will help you support your loved one effectively. Researching symptoms, triggers, and treatment options allows you to recognise early warning signs of mood shifts and respond appropriately.
2. Encourage a consistent treatment plan
People with bipolar disorder often need medication, therapy, and lifestyle adjustments to manage their condition. Encourage them to stick to their treatment plan, attend therapy sessions, and take prescribed medications regularly.
3. Learn to recognise triggers
Certain situations or lifestyle factors, such as stress, lack of sleep, substance use, or major life changes, can trigger mood episodes. Observing and identifying these triggers can help you and your loved one take preventive measures.
4. Support healthy routines
A stable routine can significantly improve mood stability. Encourage regular sleep schedules, nutritious meals, physical activity, and structured daily activities. Disruptions to sleep and routine can worsen symptoms, so maintaining consistency is key to emotional balance.
5. Be a compassionate listener
People with bipolar disorder may feel misunderstood or isolated. Being a non-judgmental listener and offering emotional support can help them feel valued. Instead of dismissing their feelings, acknowledge their emotions and validate their experiences without necessarily trying to "fix" them.
6. Stay calm during mood episodes
Manic or depressive episodes can lead to impulsive decisions, irritability, or emotional withdrawal. Avoid arguing or taking their behaviour personally during such times. Instead, stay calm, reassure them that you're there to help, and ensure their safety without forcing them to act against their will.
7. Set healthy boundaries
While supporting them is essential, you also need to set boundaries to maintain your own emotional well-being. This means knowing when to step back and allow them to take responsibility for their actions while still being available for support.
8. Take care of your own mental health
Caring for someone with bipolar disorder can be emotionally exhausting. Seek support for yourself by talking to a therapist, joining caregiver support groups, or taking breaks when needed. Prioritising your own well-being ensures that you can continue to provide compassionate and effective support without feeling overwhelmed.
By following these tips, you can create a supportive, stable, and understanding environment that helps your loved one navigate bipolar disorder while also protecting your own emotional health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
