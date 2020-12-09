Avoid These 5 Everyday Habits That Could Be Harming Your Mental Health
You might not know but some everyday habits can affect your mental health unknowingly. Here's a list of these habits you should be avoiding.
Too much stress is harmful to your overall health in several ways
HIGHLIGHTS
- Regular exercise is beneficial for your mental health
- Meditation and breathing exercises can help reduce stress
- A healthy sleep cycle is essential for your body to function properly
You might have heard this many times that your mental health is as important as your physical health. Your mental health is not just linked with your mood but your complete body. Depression and anxiety are two common mental health issues that affect a huge population today. There are several self-help strategies that can help you enhance your mental health. Similarly, there are many daily habits that can sabotage your mental health. You might not know but some of your daily habits are silently affecting your mental health negatively. If you are wondering what these habits are, here's a list for you.
Habits that might affect your mental health negatively
1. Not exercising
Yes, you guessed it right. Exercising regularly will help you stay fit as well as boost your mental health. When you are exercising your body releases happy hormones that lift your mood. Studies have also highlighted the role of exercising in controlling the symptoms of several mental health issues.
2. Ignoring stress
Many are stressed throughout the day and usually ignore it. Uncontrolled stress is one of the risk factors for heart disease and other chronic conditions as well. It is also harmful to your mental health. Exercising and meditating are some ways to beat stress.
3. Not giving yourself a break
If you are working throughout the day and then spending time on your phone, you can unknowingly affect your mental health. With this process, you are not giving yourself a break from the screens. Take small frequent breaks and spend some time off the screens.
4. Not eating healthy
What you eat also affects your mental health. According to studies, certain foods can help boost mental health like foods with omega-3 fatty acids, colourful berries, green leafy vegetables and more.
5. You are not sleeping properly
A messed up sleep cycle is also one of the factors which are harmful to your mental health. You should reduce the use of screens before bed and sleep at a fixed time daily.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
