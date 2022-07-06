Accomplish Tasks Without Getting Stressed: Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Tells You How To Do It
In a series of Instagram videos, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee tells us about stress, and how it can be avoided.
Prolonged stress can cause depression
Stress is the body's and mind's natural reaction to life's events. Everyone experiences stress at times. Work and family duties, as well as major life events such as a diagnosis of a disease or the death of a loved one, can all cause stress. Stress that lasts for a long time can be harmful to your health. If left untreated, it can lead to a variety of health issues, including high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and diabetes. In fact, there is an unhealthy connection between stress and weight gain. Stress can have a big impact on your ability to maintain a healthy weight. It can also make it difficult to lose weight.
In an Instagram video, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee tells her followers that's important to understand that tasks can be accomplished without getting stressed.
She says in the caption that it's impossible to feel joyous, happy, and relaxed every day. At home or at work, there will always be a sense of urgency to complete tasks. Often, stress develops when we are pushed for time or have a meeting scheduled. While we believe that stress is contained within the mind, we are unaware that the mind and body are linked, and that the repercussions of our thoughts may be observed in our behaviour and on our bodies.
Anjali Mukerjee highlights some of the repercussions of stress. They are:
- Insomnia
- Depression
- Weakened immune system
- High blood sugar
- High blood pressure
- Stomach ache
- Headache
- Increased cortisol
- Chronic fatigue
- Insulin disruption
In the video, she says that being stressed disrupts several hormones in the body, such as cortisol, adrenaline, thyroxine, and insulin among others. And even if one hormone is disturbed, the body will feel the effects in some way or the other.
Acidity, high blood pressure, water retention in the forms of puffy eyes or swollen fingers, insomnia and even sugar cravings are some of the effects of stress.
Towards the end of the video, Anjali Mukerjee tells her followers, that they need to understand that even if they are pressurised and have a range of tasks to accomplish, they can continue doing that without getting stressed.
In a subsequent video, Anjali Mukerjee shares 2 simple things that people can do to manage stress — 1) Organise their day in advance and plan out tasks, and 2) Be disciplined when it comes to eating and lifestyle habits
Follow these suggestions and put a few simple habits into action to observe the results for yourself.
