8 Everyday Lifestyle Habits That Can Lower Your Risk Of Depression
Although the root cause behind depression is not clear, certain prevention tips can help lower the risk of developing depression.
A poor lifestyle can increase risk of depression
Depression is a mental health disorder characterised by persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, loss of interest or pleasure in activities, changes in appetite or sleep patterns, difficulty concentrating, and thoughts of self-harm or suicide. It is a complex condition that can affect a person's emotional, cognitive, and physical well-being.
While the exact cause of depression is not fully understood, it is believed to result from a combination of genetic, biological, environmental, and psychological factors. Although lifestyle changes alone may not eliminate the risk of developing depression, they can have a positive impact on reducing the risk or managing its symptoms. In this article, we list some simple lifestyle habits you can follow to reduce your risk of depression.
Certain lifestyle changes that can help reduce the risk of depression include:
1. Regular exercise
Engaging in regular exercise has been shown to have a positive effect on mental health by releasing endorphins, reducing stress, and improving mood. Endorphins, which are known as "feel-good" hormones can boost your mood and reduce symptoms of depression.
2. Healthy diet
Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can provide the necessary nutrients for your brain to function optimally and reduce the risk of depression.
3. Adequate sleep
Getting enough quality sleep is crucial for overall well-being and can help protect against depression. Establishing a regular sleep schedule and practicing good sleep hygiene can improve sleep quality. Lack of sleep can disrupt your mood and increase the risk of developing depression. Aim for 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night.
4. Socialise
Maintaining close relationships and engaging in social activities can provide a support system to help combat feelings of loneliness and isolation, which are common risk factors for depression. Building and maintaining healthy relationships with friends, family, or support groups can provide a support network and help prevent or manage depressive symptoms.
5. Limit alcohol consumption
Alcohol is a depressant and can negatively impact your mental health. Limiting your alcohol intake or abstaining from it altogether can lower your risk of developing depression.
6. Manage stress
Chronic stress can contribute to the development of depression. Finding healthy ways to manage stress, such as practicing relaxation techniques, or engaging in hobbies, can help reduce the risk. Learning effective stress management techniques, such as mindfulness, meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in activities that bring joy, can help reduce the risk of depression.
7. Avoid smoking
Research has shown a link between smoking and an increased risk of depression. Quitting smoking or avoiding it altogether can lower your risk and improve your overall mental well-being.
8. Seek professional help
If you experience persistent sadness, loss of interest, or other symptoms of depression, it is important to seek help from a healthcare professional. They can provide appropriate medical treatment or therapy to effectively manage or prevent depression.
However, it is important to note that lifestyle changes alone may not be sufficient for everyone, and in some cases, professional help may be necessary to diagnose and treat depression effectively. If someone is experiencing symptoms of depression, it is recommended to seek help from a mental health professional for a comprehensive evaluation and appropriate treatment.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.