World Diabetes Day 2019: Safeguard Your Family From Diabetes; Here Are Some Prevention Steps You Must Know
- World Diabetes Day is observed on every 14 November
- Add more fibre to your diet to reduce diabetes risk
- Know symptoms of diabetes to control the diseases on time
World diabetes day is observed on every November 14. The theme for the world diabetes day 2019 is family and diabetes. This theme highlights the importance of family in management, prevention, care and creating awareness about diabetes. This day tries to create awareness about the importance of taking the necessary steps to control diabetes. Diabetes is affecting a huge population today and there is an urgent need to take prevention steps at the right time. Right precautions can help you prevent yourself and your family from the risk of diabetes. If left uncontrolled diabetes can lead to many severe complications that can affect any other organs. This world diabetes day here are some guidelines for you to control the risk of diabetes and preserve your family from the same.
World Diabetes Day 2019: Tips to prevent diabetes
1. Understand the symptoms
One must know the symptoms of diabetes so that can get the required treatment on time. Taking control at the right time can help in controlling the condition and help you approach treatment on time. You need to know the risk factors associated with diabetes. If there is a history of diabetes on family then you must go for regular check-ups because it increases your risk.
2. Watch your diet
Your diet affects your health majorly. You need to keep a check on your diet and carefully choose what to eat and what not to. Consuming a healthy and balanced diet is good for your overall health. You must add more fibre in your diet as it can help you control blood sugar levels. Also, add more whole grains to your diet. Eat your meals together with your family and motivate them to consume a healthy meal.
3. Involve regular physical movement
Regular exercise automatically reduces the risk of several diseases. More physical activity will give you better control over the blood sugar levels. It will also help you control the various risk factors that affect diabetes. Regular exercise will help you maintain a healthy weight. You can simply go for a walk in the morning or follow a strict fitness routine. You can make a plan with your family and involve them in different exercises.
4. Quit smoking
Smoking is associated with many health issues. According to studies people who smoke are at a higher risk of diabetes. So if you are a smoker you need to formulate an action plan to quit smoking. You can also seek medical help to quit smoking.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
