Diabetes: Women Under 55 With Type 2 Diabetes Found To Be At Higher Risk Of Heart Disease- Study
Type 2 diabetes can be reversed, controlled and even prevented, by following an active and healthy lifestyle. Read here to know more.
People with type 2 diabetes must monitor their blood sugar levels regularly
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diabetes can increase risk of heart diease
- Maintaining a healthy weight can help in preventing diabetes
- Regular exercise and a healthy diet is important
Women with type 2 diabetes, do give this one a read. If you are under the age of 55 and have type 2 diabetes, then you may be at higher risk of developing coronary heart disease. According to a study published in journal JAMA Cardiology, women under the age of 55 with type 2 diabetes are at 10 times great risk of developing coronary heart disease in the next two decades. It mentioned that these women may develop lipoprotein insulin resistance (LPIR), which may be a strong and predictive biomarker as well.
Diabetes and heart disease: What the study found
"When a younger individual has a cardiovascular event, it will affect their quality of life going forward, their productivity, and their contribution to society," said Samia Mara, Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School in the US.
As part of the study, researchers analysed more than 50 risk factors in 28,024 women, over a period of 10 years. As many as 50 biomarkers associated with heart health were analysed. LDL cholesterol and haemoglobin A1C was found to have weaker associations with the onset of coronary heart disease in women younger than 55 than LPIR.
LDL cholesterol was also found to be linked with 40% increase in onset of coronary heart disease onset in women under 55. More research is definitely needed to find newer strategies to address the concern.
Also read: Diabetes Puts You At A Higher Risk Of Urinary Tract Infection: Here's How
Type 2 diabetes can be prevented
The good news, however, is that that type 2 diabetes can be controlled, reversed and prevented. Living a healthy and active lifestyle is what you need. Cut down on intake of refined carbs, sugary foods, desserts, sugary drinks, fruit juices, etc. Besides, you can also include the following foods in your diet to manage your blood sugar levels.
1. Fibre-rich foods: Eat lots of fruits and vegetables as part of your daily diet. Also include whole grains, nuts, seeds, lentils and legumes. All of these foods are a good source of fibre, a nutrient which slows down the release of sugar in blood stream and prevents any sudden spike.
2. Leafy green vegetables: Not only do they add more volume to your meals, they also provide you with an array of beneficial vitamins and minerals like Vitamins A, C, E, K, folic acid, beta carotene, riboflavin, iron, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus.
3. Fatty fish: Salmon, tuna, sardines and mackerel are all fatty fish which are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. Studies show that eating fatty fish can also lower your blood sugar.
Also read: Mental Health: Expert Explains How Omega-3 Fatty Acids Help Control Depression; Know Food Sources
4. Eggs: Regular intake of eggs can be beneficial for one and all. They have been found to reduce inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity and increase HDL or good cholesterol levels in the body.
5. Avocados, ghee: These are all sources of good fat, which can benefit not just diabetics, but others as well. These foods are a good source of monounsaturated fats, which have been linked to lower the risk of heart disease.
Before adding to excluding any kinds of food from your diet, diabetics must check with their expert. Every individual responds differently to changes in diet, especially in case of diabetes, and hence expert supervision is required at all times.
Also read: Here's What You Should Do If You Are At A Risk Of Diabetes
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.