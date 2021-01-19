ASK OUR EXPERTS

Diabetes Puts You At A Higher Risk Of Urinary Tract Infection: Here's How

Diabetes Puts You At A Higher Risk Of Urinary Tract Infection: Here's How

Diabetes is a chronic condition that put you at a higher risk of urinary tract infection. There are several possible factors behind this risk. read here to know the link.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 19, 2021 08:49 IST
Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can increase the risk of UTI in diabetics

  1. It is essential to maintain healthy blood sugar levels
  2. Check your blood sugar levels regularly to prevent major fluctuations
  3. Drink plenty of water to prevent the risk of UTI

When left uncontrolled, diabetes can lead to several complications. This chronic condition can also affect different organs when not managed properly. Achieving healthy blood sugar levels is the key to avoid complications liked with diabetes. You might be surprised to know that diabetes can increase the risk of urinary tract infection (UTI). A UTI infection can affect any part of the urinary tract. It is a painful condition that affects women more than men. There is a significant link between UTI infection and diabetes. Keep reading to understand the link and how to prevent this risk.

Diabetes and UTI: What is the link?


Dr. V Mohan explains in one of his Facebook posts, "Patients with diabetes develop Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) very often because excess glucose is filtered in the kidneys and this results in significantly higher urine glucose concentrations when compared to the urine of non-diabetic individuals. Glucose provides a huge source of nutrients for bacteria, which can cause urinary tract infection or a genital infection."

According to a study published in the Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity: Targets and Therapy, people with type-2 diabetes can lead to frequent UTIs that are more severe and may carry worse outcomes.

Diabetics are at a higher risk UTI and may suffer from severe complications, says study
Photo Credit: iStock

There are various factors that contribute to this aggregated risk including impaired immune system, poor metabolic control, incomplete bladder emptying and more.

The study further elaborated that the symptoms of UTI in diabetics are similar to those with diabetes.

How to prevent UTI?

Drinking plenty of water is the most effective way to prevent UTI. Also, maintain healthy blood sugar levels. It is also important to follow measures to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the transfer of the infection to your urinary tract.

Diabetics should keep in constant touch with their doctor to control the infection on time.

(Dr.V. Mohan is Head of MDRF-Hinduja Foundation T1D program and also Chairman & Chief of Diabetology, Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre & President, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, Chennai, India)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

