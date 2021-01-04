Diabetes: Follow These Tips To Control Your Blood Sugar Levels Effectively In Winters
Diabetes: To maintain healthy blood sugar levels during the winter season, follow a healthy diet and lifestyle. Here are some tips you should follow this winter season.
Diabetes: Choose a healthy diet to control blood sugar levels effectively
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diabetes demands constant management of blood sugar levels
- Choose healthy snacks to avoid fluctuations in blood sugars
- Foods with low GI score can help control blood sugar levels
Diabetes requires healthy management of blood sugar levels. A healthy diet and lifestyle play a significant role in regulating blood sugar levels. During the winter season, you are more likely to indulge in delicious treats and warm drinks. Bingeing on unhealthy foods may lead to fluctuations in blood sugar levels. During the winter season, you tend to stay in bed and avoid physical exercises. These factors make it harder to manage diabetes in winter season. Timely precautions can help you avoid complications and maintain healthy blood sugars. This winter season, follow simple precautions and manage diabetes effectively. Here are some tips you can follow.
Diabetes: Tips to maintain healthy blood sugar levels in winters
1. Choose healthy snacks
From chikkis to hot chocolate, the winter season offers several comfort foods. But munching these too often or in excess may affect your blood sugars. Choose healthy fibre rich snacks to beat hunger pangs. Fox nuts, season fruits, crunchy vegetables, hard-boiled eggs and more.
2. Do not skip exercising
Physical exercise plays a significant role in healthy management of blood sugar levels. You do not have to spend hours exercising. Vigorous exercise may lead to a sudden drop in blood sugars. Start slowly and check with your doctor regularly for healthy blood sugars.
3. Manage stress
Work from home, lack of physical exercise, fear of catching the virus, staying indoors and much more can contribute to stress. High level of stress is also linked with increased blood sugar levels. Try stress management strategies to manage diabetes effectively.
4. Regularly check blood sugar levels
If you are a diabetic, regularly check your blood sugar levels. This will help you avoid major fluctuation and take control on time. Seek help from your doctor if you notice any major changes in your blood sugar readings.
5. Stay warm and keep your feet healthy
Keep yourself warm with enough layers of clothes and warm foods like soups. Also, take care of your feet as diabetes increases the risk of feet complications. Keep them clean and moisturised.
Uncontrolled blood sugar levels are linked with several health issues and may affect your organs as well. Constant management of this chronic condition can help diabetics stay healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
