Diabetes-Friendly
Snacks

Introduction 

If you have diabetes, you need to make smart food choices at all times. Opting for the right snacks can help you with this concern. Tap to know a few diabetes-friendly snacks.

Boiled egg

A hard-boiled egg is packed with protein. It can promote feeling of fullness and also helps in managing type 2 diabetes.

Almonds

As per studies, almonds can help in reducing the risk of heart disease, as well as blood sugar control. It is safe for diabetics to consume 6-8 almonds in a day.

Veggie sticks

Vegetables are a good source of fibre, vitamins and minerals. Carrots, cucumber, peppers or broccoli can be paired with hummus to beat hunger pangs.

Popcorn

It is a low-calorie, whole grain snack which is safe for diabetics. Prepare popcorn at home and avoid adding extra seasoning to it.

Yogurt

Topped with fresh berries, a cup of yogurt is super healthy. This combination is a perfect snack for people with type 2 diabetes.

Some fruits

Diabetics can eat fibre-rich fruits in moderation. Fruits like apples, berries, bananas, oranges and peers are safe choices. Do not forget to check with your doctor first.

Chia seed pudding

Soaking chia seeds in milk can give you pudding-like consistency. Chia seeds are loaded with nutrients like fibre, protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

Word of caution

These nourishing snacks can be healthy for diabetics. But, the condition differs in every individual and hence it is recommended to check with your expert before introducing any changes in your diet. 

