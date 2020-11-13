Image Credit: Getty
If you have diabetes, you need to make smart food choices at all times. Opting for the right snacks can help you with this concern. Tap to know a few diabetes-friendly snacks.
A hard-boiled egg is packed with protein. It can promote feeling of fullness and also helps in managing type 2 diabetes.
As per studies, almonds can help in reducing the risk of heart disease, as well as blood sugar control. It is safe for diabetics to consume 6-8 almonds in a day.
Vegetables are a good source of fibre, vitamins and minerals. Carrots, cucumber, peppers or broccoli can be paired with hummus to beat hunger pangs.
It is a low-calorie, whole grain snack which is safe for diabetics. Prepare popcorn at home and avoid adding extra seasoning to it.
Topped with fresh berries, a cup of yogurt is super healthy. This combination is a perfect snack for people with type 2 diabetes.
Diabetics can eat fibre-rich fruits in moderation. Fruits like apples, berries, bananas, oranges and peers are safe choices. Do not forget to check with your doctor first.
Soaking chia seeds in milk can give you pudding-like consistency. Chia seeds are loaded with nutrients like fibre, protein and omega-3 fatty acids.
These nourishing snacks can be healthy for diabetics. But, the condition differs in every individual and hence it is recommended to check with your expert before introducing any changes in your diet.
For More Stories like
this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com