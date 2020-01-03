Diabetes Diet: Top Breads For Diabetics To Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes
Bread for diabetics: The variety of breads available in the market are likely to be high in refined carbs, that can cause sudden spike in blood sugar levels. Here's how diabetics can choose the breads for themselves.
Diet for diabetics: Diabetics should choose Pita bread or whole wheat bread instead of white bread
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diabetics can have multigrain bread
- They can also choose authentic whole wheat bread
- Diabetics should stay away from enriched breads
Diabetes diet: People with diabetes have to constantly be careful about the kinds of foods they choose. From fruits to breads, they need to make just the right choice in order to prevent any sudden spike in blood sugar levels. Some of the most delicious, yet unhealthy foods, can cause a spike in your blood sugar levels. Refined carbs, for instance, are a big no-no for diabetics. Also, many diabetologists recommend diabetics to avoid some fruits and even a few vegetables which are essentially considered to be high in carbs. In this article, we are going to talk about breads that can be safe for people with diabetes.
Diabetes diet: Know the breads that are safe for diabetics
Breads are usually considered high in carbs, and thus, a little problematic for people with diabetes. But, you can make a wise choice.
When buying bread, you need to read the nutritional information carefully. According to the American Diabetes Association, people with diabetes should choose whole grain bread or whole wheat bread instead of white bread. The latter is made with processed white flour and even contains added sugar, which can create a havoc on your blood sugar levels.
Following are other bread options for diabetics:
1. Flax, oat bran, wheat pita bread
This light in texture bread is best consumed with protein-rich hummus (a dip made with the goodness of chickpeas). Pita bread is low-carb and fibre-rich bread option for diabetics. The best part about Pita bread is that it tastes good and can satiate your carb cravings.
2. Whole wheat bread
This fibre-rich bread can be another good alternative for diabetics, as far as you source organic and authentic whole wheat bread. Not only will it help you be full for longer, it will also help you eat less and aid weight loss.
3. Multigrain bread
Diabetics can also opt for authentic multigrain bread that is low in carbs. Multigrain bread can also provide you with sufficient fibre and may prevent blood sugar spikes. Make sure you practice portion control while eating this bread.
Diabetes diet: Things to keep in mind
1. Do not blindly take gluten-free bread as gluten-free does not necessarily mean low-carb. Avoid breads that claim to be gluten-free unless you have gluten intolerance.
2. Avoid enriched breads, no matter how tempting they look. Enriched breads are referred to the ones that contain ingredients other than flour, water, salt and yeast. Preparation of these breads is mostly done by removing outer coating, germ of kernel and bran of the bread. This robs the breads of its nutrient value and is not even safe for diabetics.
The best take for diabetics is to prepare their breads at home with high fibre flours and no added sugar. Homemade breads are way less processed than those you will find in the supermarket.
