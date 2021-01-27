Diabetes: 4 Expert Recommended Steps You Should Follow To Control Blood Sugar Levels
Diabetes management: Controlling diabetes involves both diet and lifestyle changes. In this article, here are some tips from expert that can control blood sugar levels.
Diabetes: An active lifestyle promotes healthy blood sugar levels
HIGHLIGHTS
- Losing weight can help promote healthy blood sugar levels
- Add seasonal fruits to your diabetes diet in moderation
- Avid consumption of sugary drinks for healthy blood sugar levels
Many believe that managing diabetes is quite complicated. Anyone suffering from diabetes needs to take control of blood sugar levels to prevent the complications linked with this chronic condition. When not managed well, diabetes may lead to severe complications and puts you at a higher risk of several diseases. Better knowledge about this disease and its management makes it easier for the patient to decode how to achieve healthy blood sugar levels. Controlling diabetes requires a few changes in diet and lifestyle. Here are some these from expert you need follow.
Diabetes management: Follow these tips to take control
Dr. V Mohan shares four tips to get your sugar levels quickly under control in a video on Instagram. Here are these-
1. Reduce your carbohydrate intake
According to studies, reducing carb intake can help control blood sugar levels. You can also restrict your calorie consumption to lose weight effectively. A healthy weight also helps in managing diabetes as well as promotes heart health. While restricting calories do not forget to ensure optimum intake of essential nutrients.
2. Exercise regularly
Regular exercise is beneficial to your overall health in several ways. It boosts both mental and physical health. You can achieve an ideal body weight with the help of regular exercise. Diabetics are also advised to ensure enough physical movement throughout the day. Also, do not over-exercise as it may lead to a sudden drop in blood sugar levels.
3. Medication adherence
You should take the medicines as prescribed to achieve healthy blood sugar control. You should also check with your doctor once before taking any other medicine other than the prescribed ones.
4. Test your blood sugars regularly
"The moment you will find your blood sugar levels are high you will take all the precautions to bring it under control," says Dr. V Mohan on the video. Check your blood sugar levels regularly to avoid major fluctuations.
(Dr. V Mohan is Head of MDRF-Hinduja Foundation T1D program and also Chairman & Chief of Diabetology, Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre & President, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, Chennai, India)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
