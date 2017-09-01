ASK OUR EXPERTS

Parents Beware: Is Your Child On Social Media? Keep A Check!

Social media is open for children and they are clever enough to get away with the rules and regulations.If your child too is on social media, here's how you can keep a check.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 1, 2017 04:47 IST
2-Min Read
Children these days are more tech savvy then you can imagine.

You might be wondering how and from where did your child learn Facebook and Whatsapp. It can be a surprise for you but for them it's pretty normal. Children these days are more tech savvy then you can imagine. Despite the age restrictions on many social media platforms, a study from 2014 showed that roughly three out of every five kids had their own social accounts before age 10. According to the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, it's illegal for commercial websites and apps to allow children under age 13 to open an online account without verifiable parental consent. But we all know what the reality is. Social media is open for children and they are clever enough to get away with the rules and regulations.

If your child too is on social media, here's how you can keep a check.

1. Explain them the pros and cons of Facebook

Well! Facebook has its benefits but for a 7-year-old kid, joining Facebook is a strict no. Keeping tabs on a person on Facebook is very difficult, unless a parent is very diligent and tech savvy. Facebook has its own set of rules which prohibit a child from joining Facebook before they turn 18. If your kid still remains adamant about joining Facebook, explain them the pros and cons. As a parent, explain them that it's unsafe to post your personal pictures on a public platform as it can be misused.
Photo Credit: iStock


2. Monitor your child's Whatsapp activity

The world is such that everyone is on Whatsapp these days. Your child might want to do the same but as an adult, it's your responsibiity to monitor what they do. WhatsApp chats can be deleted, different apps can be downloaded, used and deleted too. If your child needs to use WhatsApp, she can do so on your phone. Keep a check!

3. Don't let them post their personal pictures on Instagram


Your child might be overpowered by the power of beautiful pictures on Instagram. You need to give them the right advice and ask them to be careful about the same. If she wants to follow Instagram accounts, she can use your phone, under your supervision.

