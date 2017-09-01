Parents Beware: Is Your Child On Social Media? Keep A Check!
Social media is open for children and they are clever enough to get away with the rules and regulations.If your child too is on social media, here's how you can keep a check.
Children these days are more tech savvy then you can imagine.
1. Explain them the pros and cons of Facebook
Well! Facebook has its benefits but for a 7-year-old kid, joining Facebook is a strict no. Keeping tabs on a person on Facebook is very difficult, unless a parent is very diligent and tech savvy. Facebook has its own set of rules which prohibit a child from joining Facebook before they turn 18. If your kid still remains adamant about joining Facebook, explain them the pros and cons. As a parent, explain them that it's unsafe to post your personal pictures on a public platform as it can be misused.
2. Monitor your child's Whatsapp activity
The world is such that everyone is on Whatsapp these days. Your child might want to do the same but as an adult, it's your responsibiity to monitor what they do. WhatsApp chats can be deleted, different apps can be downloaded, used and deleted too. If your child needs to use WhatsApp, she can do so on your phone. Keep a check!
3. Don't let them post their personal pictures on Instagram
Your child might be overpowered by the power of beautiful pictures on Instagram. You need to give them the right advice and ask them to be careful about the same. If she wants to follow Instagram accounts, she can use your phone, under your supervision.
Browse with caution!