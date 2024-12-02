Expert's Advice On How Australia's Social Media Ban For Under-16 Kids Can Transform Their Health
Dr. Sanjay Chugh, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist in New Delhi, sheds light on the transformative potential of Australia's social media ban for under-16 kids.
The Australian government has recently announced a groundbreaking measure to ban children under 16 from using social media platforms without parental consent. This policy aims to address the growing concerns about the detrimental effects of social media on young minds. Officials cited rising mental health issues, cyberbullying incidents, and excessive screen time as critical reasons behind the ban. The ban on social media for children under 16 is a transformative step for their mental and emotional well-being.
Experts have indicated that constant social media exposure can contribute to alarming rates of anxiety, depression, and body image issues among children. With this bold move, Australia's government aims to safeguard the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of its youth, urging other countries to follow suit in prioritising children's health over digital engagement.
Dr. Sanjay Chugh, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist in New Delhi, sheds light on the transformative potential of Australia's social media ban for under-16 kids. According to him, while the move addresses critical health concerns associated with adolescent social media use, its success hinges on thoughtful implementation. “When you talk about adolescents, you're dealing with individuals in search of their identity. Social media often exacerbates issues like social isolation, distraction from healthy habits, and even leads to severe outcomes such as violence or suicidal ideation,” Dr. Chugh observes. He further highlights the rebellion typical of this age, emphasising that an abrupt ban could trigger turmoil and resistance. However, he asserts, “The thought behind the process is healthy; the challenge lies in its implementation.”
How the ban can transform adolescent health
Dr. Sanjay Chugh underscores the need to focus on the ban's positive outcomes. Here are seven key ways this measure can benefit young minds and bodies.
1. Reduced risk of mental health issues
Adolescents exposed to unfiltered online content often experience heightened anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. Limiting access can protect vulnerable minds.
2. Improved social interactions
Social media fosters isolation, pulling teens away from face-to-face communication. The ban could encourage healthier, real-life relationships.
3. Enhanced academic focus
Without the distractions of platforms like Instagram and Facebook, students can redirect their attention to studies and intellectual pursuits.
4. Better sleep cycles
Excessive screen time disrupts circadian rhythms. Reduced social media usage can significantly improve sleep quality.
5. Healthier self-esteem
Teens often compare themselves to idealised portrayals on social media, leading to body image issues. Removing this influence can help boost self-worth.
6. Increased physical activity
With less time spent scrolling, children may engage in outdoor activities, promoting physical fitness.
7. Prevention of cyberbullying
Eliminating access to social media can drastically reduce exposure to harmful online interactions.
How families can embrace the change
For the ban to succeed, families play a pivotal role in setting an example and fostering a supportive environment. Dr. Sanjay Chugh stresses, “Parents cannot sit on their phones the whole day and expect the teenager to not use it.” Based on his insights, here are five ways families can adapt.
1. Lead by example
Parents should model reduced screen time by engaging in meaningful offline activities like reading or hobbies.
2. Foster open dialogue
Adolescents need to feel heard. Discuss the ban openly, explaining its benefits and addressing their concerns empathetically.
3. Create shared tech-free spaces
Introduce tech-free zones or hours at home, encouraging family interactions and shared activities.
4. Offer alternative activities
Encourage hobbies, sports, or creative outlets like painting or music to fill the void left by reduced social media use.
5. Monitor trends together
If children transition to curated, age-appropriate online content, parents can actively participate in selecting and enjoying it with them.
Dr. Sanjay Chugh aptly summarises, “The intention is good, but the implementation will be a problem.” While Australia's social media ban for under-16 kids is a bold step towards addressing the adverse health effects of digital overexposure, its success depends on how well families embrace the change. By focusing on nurturing healthier habits and fostering open communication, this policy can potentially transform not just adolescent health but family dynamics as well.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.