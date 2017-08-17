ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Children »  Expert Tips On How To Bond With Your Children?

Expert Tips On How To Bond With Your Children?

A parent's love, guidance and nurturance help the child be a confident person and succeed in many areas of life. Simply telling our child that we love them is not enough. Bonding with children is a daunting task and also very important for his upbringing.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 17, 2017 07:41 IST
2-Min Read
Expert Tips On How To Bond With Your Children?

Building a strong relationship with your child

Bonding with children is a daunting task and also very important for his upbringing. A parent's love, guidance and nurturance help the child be a confident person and succeed in many areas of life. Simply telling our child that we love them is not enough. Engaging your child in different activities and being a part of those activities can build a strong bond between the parent and child. Playing, art and craft activities, cooking, reading, going shopping will make you spend more time with your child and eventually understand him. Some easy ways to strengthen the parent-child bond are discussed.

Priority: Keeping in mind that every relationship requires work, similarly giving quality time to your child is essential. Even if both the parents are working and have their job pressures, it is necessary that parents should take out time for their child and make him realize how important he is to you.

Trust: Trust should be developed right from childhood. Keeping up with the promise of playing with him, planning outings for him will make your child confide in you. Also, he should pick up his parents first at the time of need.

Encourage: Parents should believe in their child. They should motivate and support him time and again and make him realize his potential and capabilities. Even if they are wrong, they should not be criticized and demoralized.

Respect: As parents expect that their child should respect them, in the same manner parents should also respect their child's feelings and decisions. Giving them privacy and space when they do not want to share things with you.

Responding to child's needs: This obviously does not mean fulfilling your child's unnecessary demands. But it is also essential to cater to your child's needs when required.

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------