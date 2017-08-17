Expert Tips On How To Bond With Your Children?
A parent's love, guidance and nurturance help the child be a confident person and succeed in many areas of life. Simply telling our child that we love them is not enough. Bonding with children is a daunting task and also very important for his upbringing.
Building a strong relationship with your child
Priority: Keeping in mind that every relationship requires work, similarly giving quality time to your child is essential. Even if both the parents are working and have their job pressures, it is necessary that parents should take out time for their child and make him realize how important he is to you.
Trust: Trust should be developed right from childhood. Keeping up with the promise of playing with him, planning outings for him will make your child confide in you. Also, he should pick up his parents first at the time of need.
Encourage: Parents should believe in their child. They should motivate and support him time and again and make him realize his potential and capabilities. Even if they are wrong, they should not be criticized and demoralized.
Respect: As parents expect that their child should respect them, in the same manner parents should also respect their child's feelings and decisions. Giving them privacy and space when they do not want to share things with you.
Responding to child's needs: This obviously does not mean fulfilling your child's unnecessary demands. But it is also essential to cater to your child's needs when required.