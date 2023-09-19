Here's Why Your Kid Should Exercise Daily & How
Below we share why your kid should work out daily and tips to maintain a regular workout routine.
Regular exercise helps children maintain a healthy weight
Child obesity refers to the condition where a child has an excessive amount of body fat, which can lead to various health problems. This occurs when a child's calorie intake surpasses their energy expenditure, resulting in weight gain.
An impactful way to reduce the chances of obesity is by implementing a healthy diet in your kid's daily routine and encouraging daily exercise. Daily exercise helps fight obesity and also helps boost your kid's overall health. keep reading as we share why your kid should work out daily and tips to maintain a regular workout routine.
Here are 6 reasons why kids should exercise daily:
1. Weight management
Regular exercise helps children maintain a healthy weight, reducing the risk of obesity and related health issues such as diabetes and heart disease.
2. Physical health
Exercise strengthens bones and muscles, improves cardiovascular fitness, boosts immune function, and promotes overall physical well-being.
3. Mental health
Physical activity releases endorphins, which elevate mood, reduce stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression, enhancing children's mental well-being.
4. Cognitive development
Exercise has been linked to improved cognitive function, including better memory, attention, and academic performance in children.
5. Social skills
Participating in physical activities such as team sports or group exercises allows kids to develop social skills, teamwork, cooperation, and communication.
6. Energy expenditure
Regular exercise helps children burn off excess energy, promoting better sleep patterns and reducing the risk of sleep disorders.
Tips to help implement exercise into your kid's routine:
1. Lead by example
Children are more likely to participate in physical activity if they see their parents or role models engaging in workouts. Demonstrate the importance of exercise by making it a regular part of your routine.
2. Make it fun
Incorporate enjoyable activities into children's workouts. Choose activities that they like and find interesting, such as dancing, martial arts, swimming, or bike riding. This increases the likelihood of them sticking to regular exercise.
3. Set goals and track progress
Encourage kids to set realistic goals and track their progress. This can be done by creating a reward system or using a fitness tracker or journal to monitor their achievements. Celebrating milestones will keep them motivated.
4. Provide a variety
Encourage a variety of workouts to prevent boredom. Switching between activities like team sports, yoga, strength training, and aerobic exercises keeps children engaged and excited about staying active.
5. Focus on strengths and interests
Identify your child's strengths and interests and find workouts that align with them. If they enjoy music, dancing may be a good option. When children engage in activities they enjoy, they are more likely to continue doing them.
6. Set realistic expectations
It's essential to set realistic expectations for kids. Understand their physical abilities and limitations, and gradually increase the difficulty level as they get stronger. Encouraging small but consistent progress will help them build confidence and avoid burnout or injury.
These reasons highlight the importance of incorporating regular exercise into a child's routine to promote their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Follow these tips to better implement exercise in your kid's daily routine.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.