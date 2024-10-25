Home »  Children »  Childhood Obesity Affect: 8 Habits To Inculcate Today For Better Health Of Your Child

Below we share some tips for better health of your child and help prevent obesity.
Childhood Obesity: By incorporating these habits, you can help your child establish a healthy lifestyle

Childhood obesity is a condition where a child has an excessive amount of body fat that negatively affects their health and well-being. This issue is concerning because it can lead to serious health complications, including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Additionally, childhood obesity often follows individuals into adulthood, impacting both their physical and mental health. Genetics, lifestyle habits, diet, and a lack of physical activity play major roles in this condition. However, positive habits can greatly help prevent and manage childhood obesity, setting the foundation for a healthier life. Read on as we share some tips for better health of your child.

Habits to inculcate today for better health of your child



1. Encourage regular physical activity



Physical activity is crucial for burning excess calories and maintaining a healthy weight. Encourage your child to engage in sports, active play, or daily exercises like biking, dancing, or playing in the park. Aim for at least an hour of moderate to vigorous activity each day, which also improves cardiovascular health, muscle strength, and mood.

2. Prioritise nutritious, balanced meals

Offer balanced meals that include a mix of whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables. Avoid fast food and processed snacks high in sugars and unhealthy fats, as these can contribute to excessive weight gain. Providing nutritious food options helps children develop a palate for healthy choices, setting lifelong dietary habits.

3. Limit sugary beverages

Sugary drinks, including sodas, juices, and sweetened teas, are major sources of empty calories and can lead to quick weight gain. Encourage water or milk instead, and if juice is preferred, opt for fresh fruit or limit portions. Water keeps children hydrated and supports their metabolism without unnecessary sugars.

4. Set regular meal and snack times

Having consistent meal times, including structured snack times, can help regulate hunger and prevent overeating. It can also establish a routine that discourages snacking on unhealthy options. Encourage eating at the dining table rather than in front of screens to promote mindful eating.

5. Encourage mindful eating practices

Teach children to recognise their hunger and fullness cues. Encourage them to eat slowly, savouring each bite, which can help prevent overeating. Mindful eating helps children better understand when they are full, reducing the likelihood of consuming excess calories.

6. Limit screen time

Too much screen time can lead to a sedentary lifestyle, contributing to weight gain. Aim to limit screen time to less than two hours a day, and encourage other activities, such as reading, playing outdoors, or pursuing hobbies. Reducing screen time can help children be more active and engaged.

7. Promote adequate sleep

Good sleep habits are essential for maintaining a healthy weight, as poor sleep is linked to increased hunger hormones and a greater risk of obesity. Children should have a consistent bedtime and aim for 9–11 hours of sleep each night, depending on their age, to support overall well-being.

8. Lead by example

Children often mimic their parents' habits, so demonstrate healthy behaviours yourself. By practicing good nutrition, physical activity, and self-care, you provide a positive model for your child to follow. Healthy family habits make it easier for everyone to stay active and eat well.

By incorporating these habits, you can help your child establish a healthy lifestyle that reduces the risk of obesity and enhances their overall health.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

