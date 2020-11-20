ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Child Development »  Newborn Care Week: How To Protect Your Newborn Amidst The Pandemic

Newborn Care Week: How To Protect Your Newborn Amidst The Pandemic

Newborn care week: Newborns are extremely delicate. It is important to follow all necessary precautions to safeguard the baby. Read here to know tips to keep newborns safe during the pandemic.
  By: Dr. Saurabh Khanna  Updated: Nov 20, 2020 07:31 IST
3-Min Read
Newborn Care Week: How To Protect Your Newborn Amidst The Pandemic

Breast milk provides all essential nutrients to the newborn

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Wear a mask while handling the newborn
  2. Breast milk can boost immunity of the baby
  3. Always wash your hands before touching the baby

As COVID-19 continues to spread, people are learning more about the virus and ways to protect themselves from it. While precautionary measures like washing hands regularly, sanitising one's self and surroundings and maintaining social distancing have become an integral part of the new normal, parents with small children, especially infants may be a bit more worried about protecting their newborn.

Becoming a parent is one of the most wonderful and life-changing experiences and with this feeling comes a strong sense of responsibility to protect and safeguard your child against all odds. When a baby is born, their immune system is weak and they require adequate nutrition for strong growth and a healthy foundation. This nutrition can be provided through breastfeeding. Breastfeeding has numerous benefits and is extremely effective against infectious diseases because it helps in directly transmitting antibodies from the mother, thereby enhancing the baby's immune system. Therefore, all babies must be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of their life. In case the mother is affected by COVID-19, she should continue breastfeeding while undertaking all the necessary precautions. The World Health Organisation recommends that mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be encouraged to initiate or continue breastfeeding as it helps the baby fight against viruses and bacteria.

Also read:  Breast Milk Is Infant's First Vaccine: Our Expert Elaborates On Breastfeeding Benefits For Mother And Baby


Children who are under the age group of one year appear to be at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 as compared to older children. This is because of their weak immune system and smaller airways, which make them more likely to develop breathing issues with respiratory virus infections. Therefore, the caregivers for the baby including the medical staff in the hospital and family members once the baby comes home must follow all precautionary measures. Frequent follow ups with the paediatrician is also recommended every 14 days to monitor the baby for possible infections.

3aq2v35
Newsbeep

Extra precautions should be taken while taking care of your newborn
Photo Credit: iStock

Precautionary measures

1. Make protection a priority

Many parents may be thrilled to introduce their new-born to their friends and relatives but social distancing is the best strategy to keep your baby safe from the virus.

Also read: 5 Ways To Manage Your Child's Anger Effectively

2. Breast feeding is important

Breast feeding is mandatory for a new born as it helps to build their immunity and resistance against infections. Breastfed babies are likely to get minimally impacted by the virus. If the mother tests positive for coronavirus, she should wear a mask and continue to breastfeed the baby.

3. Consult a doctor when needed

If you wish to see a doctor for your new-born, consult him over a video call before making a trip to the hospital.

Also read: Baby Skincare Tips: Dermatologist Gives 10 Tips To Take Care Of Your Baby's Skin During Changing Weather Conditions

4. Follow good hygiene and sanitation

When coughing or sneezing, covering the mouth and nose is a must. Also, ensure that anyone who enters your home, mandatorily sanitises themselves before attending to the baby and wears a mask at all times. Also, follow a safe and hygienic preparation of food for your little one such as using separate chopping boards and washing your hands between handling raw and cooked food.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Dr. Saurabh Khanna, Department of Neonatology & Paediatrics at The CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
COPD Causes And Symptoms
Diabetes-Friendly Snacks
Blood Sugar Control During Diwali
Tricks To Avoid Festive Weight Gain
Dry Fasting: Know The Benefits And Side Effects
Pregnancy Myths: These Might Surprise You!
Surya Namaskar: A Complete Guide
Vitamin A: Benefits And Sources
Apple Cider Vinegar: Know The Health Benefits And Uses
Panic Attack Management: Tips To Follow

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Soap Remains Our Best Hope In A Post-Lockdown World

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases