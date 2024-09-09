Home »  Children »  Pack A Healthy Lunch Box For Your Kids By Following These Nutritionist-Approved Recipes

Pack A Healthy Lunch Box For Your Kids By Following These Nutritionist-Approved Recipes

Palak Nagpal has shared three healthy lunch box recipes for kids’ lunch boxes
  By: NDTV Health Desk    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Sep 9, 2024 01:46 IST
4-Min Read
Pack A Healthy Lunch Box For Your Kids By Following These Nutritionist-Approved Recipes

Try all these recipes for your kid's lunchbox for better health for your kid

As a parent, one thought that probably bothers everyone is what to pack for kids' lunch. If you are looking for healthy and nutritious options, then nutritionist Palak Nagpal has the perfect solution for you. She has shared three delicious and healthy recipes in an Instagram post. Her caption reads, “Establishing the right eating habits early on is crucial. These habits are the foundation for their growth and will shape their future choices. Your kids must enjoy their food while getting the nutrition they need.” 

The nutritionist also mentions how Maggi would not give your kids the energy and focus they require. She wrote, “During these crucial years, balanced meals are key to their growth and development. Sending them to school with junk food like Maggi won't give them the energy and focus they need to thrive. That's why these healthy lunchbox ideas!”



A post shared by Palak Nagpal - Clinical Nutritionist (@nutritionwithpalaknagpal)

In a detailed video, Palak Nagpal has shared three healthy lunch box recipes for kids that they can have at school. Let's take a look: 

Healthy truffle balls:

1. Take 7-8 dates, remove the seeds and blend into a smooth paste.

2. Next, add 1 cup of nuts (almonds, walnuts, cashews) to the date paste and mix.

3. Stir in 1/4 cup peanut butter/ almond butter and 1 tablespoon cacao powder and mix well.

4. Shape the mixture into small-sized balls.

5. Dip the balls in good-quality chocolate.

6. Refrigerate for 20-30 minutes until they firm up.

Hung curd dip: 

1. Take 1 cup of curd and place it in a muslin cloth.

2. Let it hang for an hour to become hung curd.

3. Transfer the hung curd to a bowl.

4. Add salt to taste, oregano, pepper and 2 tablespoons of jaggery powder.

5. Mix well until combined. 

Falafel wrap: 

1. Soak 1 cup of chickpeas overnight. Pressure cook or boil them the next day.

2. Blend the cooked chickpeas with a handful of coriander leaves, salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 teaspoon of cumin powder and 1 teaspoon of mango powder. Blend well.

3. Make a roti using whole wheat atta or a mix of whole wheat and ragi flour. Cook on both sides.

4. Spread the chickpea paste evenly on the roti and cook on a pan until crispy.

6. Place the cooked roti on a plate and add the veggies (lettuce, beetroot, onion, tomato, capsicum, cucumber).

7. Top with hung curd dip or give on the side to avoid it from becoming soggy.

8. Wrap the roti, cut into pieces, and serve.

Try all these recipes for your kid's lunchbox.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases