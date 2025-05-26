Obesity In Children On The Rise; Here's Why & What To Do
Children often imitate adults, so it's important for parents to lead by example. Read on as we discuss causes and treatment in detail.
Childhood obesity is on the rise due to various modern lifestyle factors
Obesity in children is on the rise worldwide, and it has become a major concern for parents, schools, and health experts alike. This increase is driven by several factors including poor eating habits, reduced physical activity, excessive screen time, and a rise in the availability of unhealthy processed foods. The good news is, childhood obesity can be overcome through a combination of lifestyle changes. With the right guidance, healthy home environments, and proactive policies in schools and communities, we can help children achieve and maintain a healthy weight. Read on as we discuss causes and treatment in detail.
Why Is obesity in children on the rise?
The rise in childhood obesity is largely linked to modern lifestyle changes. Children today are eating more fast food, sugary snacks, and high-calorie, low-nutrient foods than ever before. At the same time, physical activity has decreased significantly, with more time spent watching TV, playing video games, or using smartphones and tablets. These sedentary habits mean fewer calories are burned, leading to weight gain.
Another reason is the change in family dynamics and eating patterns. With busy schedules, many families rely on convenience foods or eating out, which are often high in fat, sugar, and salt. Home-cooked meals and family eating time are becoming less common. Schools also play a role—many lack proper nutrition education or access to healthy meals.
Additionally, marketing and media influence have a strong impact. Children are constantly exposed to advertisements for junk food, which shapes their food preferences. Socioeconomic factors, such as limited access to healthy food and safe places to play, also contribute, particularly in low-income families. In some cases, parents may not recognise or address weight issues early, either due to lack of awareness or cultural perceptions that associate being plump with being healthy.
What to do as obesity in children is on the rise?
1. Promote healthy eating habits at home
Parents should focus on providing balanced meals with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Reducing sugary drinks and processed snacks is essential. Cooking meals at home and involving children in grocery shopping or food preparation can make healthy eating more fun and engaging.
2. Encourage regular physical activity
Children should be encouraged to be active for at least 60 minutes a day. This could include walking, cycling, playing outside, dancing, or participating in sports. Limiting screen time to under two hours a day is also recommended to make room for more physical play.
3. Create a supportive environment
Healthy habits start at home, but schools and communities must also support these changes. Schools can offer nutritious meals, include regular physical education, and teach children about the importance of fitness and balanced eating. Communities should ensure safe parks, walking paths, and sports facilities.
4. Be a role model
Children often imitate adults, so it's important for parents to lead by example. When children see their parents eating healthy, exercising, and living balanced lives, they are more likely to adopt similar behaviours themselves.
In conclusion, while childhood obesity is on the rise due to various modern lifestyle factors, it is a preventable and manageable condition. With collective efforts from families, schools, and communities, we can guide children toward healthier futures.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
