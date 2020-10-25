Temper Tantrums In Toddlers: Tips For Parents To Handle These Easily
Temper tantrums should not be ignored. Simple changes in the way you deal with these problems can help manage these effectively. Here are some tips from expert that might help every parent.
Be patient and help your kids fight different problems
Tantrums or behavioural issues are a common phenomenon experienced by children between the ages of 1-5 years. These issues peak at the age of 2 years when the toddlers are learning to communicate. Managing tantrums at an early age is critical because a lack of redressal can lead to anxiety, frustration, and mental disorders as they grow up. These tantrums can become louder, more troublesome, and harder to control with age. Therefore, parents must keep a check on their children's behaviour especially during these difficult times and any changes in behaviour must be addressed either at home or through expert consultation when required.
Temper Tantrums: Tips for parents
Some of the common behavioural issues are as follows:
- Frustration tantrums - Hunger or tiredness can lead to issues such as kicking and crying
- Attention tantrums - This is when a child demands attention or expresses unrealistic demands and wants you to play with them even though you have work to finish, have guests over. Unfulfillment of this demand can lead the child to cry, yell or pound on the floor
- Rage tantrums - When the child loses control physically and emotionally that leads to screaming, kicking, and striking out
Tips to deal with tantrums
1. Be patient and empathetic towards the child's problems to help them out
2. Plan a daily routine and follow it strictly to bring about discipline in daily activities such as bedtime, mealtime, play time etc.
3. Encourage your child to communicate and express their feelings in words and actions and be approachable
4. Allow your child to make choices and avoid saying no to them for everything to give them a sense of control
5. Parise the child for good deeds and good behaviour to let them know they are doing the right thing and instill a sense of positivity in them
6. Avoid situations that may trigger tantrums. For example, leave the toys close to the child so that they don't nag you for reaching out to them
7. In certain situations, it is recommended to stay calm and ignore the tantrum till the child regains control. It is important to make them understand that throwing tantrums will not help and you can talk it out to reach a solution
8. Ensure that the child is well-fed and gets adequate rest during the day
9. Spend some time during the day with your child when they get your undivided attention
10. Make the child feel loved, safe and comfortable at all times
Things to remember for parents
- Do not get angry or argue with your child while dealing with a tantrum as it may worsen things
- Aggression teaches the child to be angry and loud
- It is important to speak with the child after the storm has passed to discuss what could have been done differently
- Do not force your opinions on your children and encourage them to think and decide with a free mind
- Help the child maintain positivity by engaging them through activities that make them happy such as reading a book to them, playing indoor games, doing gardening etc.
- Just like adults, adjusting to the new normal has taken a toll on the overall well-being of the young ones. Parents should ensure the physical and psychological well-being of their children by keeping them engaged, motivated and happy.
(Dr. Shreya Dubey, Neonatologist & Paediatrician, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon)
