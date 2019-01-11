Parents, This Could Play An Important Role In Your Child's Health
Recently, the celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram and posted that kid's health should be beyond carbohydrates, proteins and fats. Nutritionist suggests some healthy tips for parents apart from nutrition.
Despite busy schedules, home cooked meals work best for your children.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Nutritionist intends to raise awareness about the kids nutrition
- Try engaging children in some kitchen activities
- Physical activity is extremely essential for kids
Rujuta Diwekar; celebrity nutritionist has begun with her twelve week fitness project for the year 2019. This year, her fitness project is dedicated to kids and their nutrition. She intends to raise awareness about the kids nutrition and its importance. She also educates about the various ways in which we can raise children in a healthy manner. Also, it is very important to inculcate healthy eating habits among children right from their childhood. The first guideline of her fitness project talked about some quick meal options which can help children have a good day in school. Recently, the nutritionist took to Instagram and posted that kid's health should be beyond carbohydrates, proteins and fats. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests some healthy tips for parents apart from nutrition.
5 important tips for parents for their child's healthy future:
1. Engage children in kitchen activities:
Try engaging children in some kitchen activities. For instance, teach them how to make yoghurt at home, or teach them some easy dishes to cook. This will help them know about the ingredients that go into cooking and their benefits.
2. Walk with them to school:
Physical activity is extremely essential for kids. It will help keep them fit and healthy. Parents can always walk to school with their children. Even the last 500 meters will make a difference. A small walk in the morning with your kid can make a huge difference in their lives.
3. Take them to a farm as often as possible:
Parents once in a while can take their children to the farms. This will make them aware where their food comes from. They will also come to know about the local and seasonal produce and their importance.
4. Give them homemade sweets instead of store bought:
Instead of giving cupcakes, pastries, cookies and other bakery stuff to your children try giving them homemade sweets. Some common homemade sweets could be laddoo, sheera or halwa. These sweets are made of healthy ingredients as compared to the bakery goods. Also, baked and processed food will give no nutritional value and lead to weight gain.
5. Speak to them in your native language, at least during mealtimes:
UN has declared 2019 the year of indigenous languages to preserve culture and cuisines. Try engaging your children in healthy conversations during mealtimes. This will also help build a strong bond with your child.
Apart from the above mentioned tips you should also keep a check on your child's diet. Restrict the intake of packaged and processed food from your child's diet. Include healthy snacks in their diet. Healthy snacks could be a handful of nuts, a protein smoothie or a sandwich. Also, limit the screen time of their children specially while eating their meals. Despite busy schedules, home cooked meals work best for your children.
