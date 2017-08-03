Home » Child Development » 4 Things You Should Never Tell Your Child
4 Things You Should Never Tell Your Child
One of the hardest thing as a parent is how to talk to talk to children. Bonding with children is a daunting task and also very important for his upbringing. A parent's love, guidance and nurturance help the child be a confident person and succeed in many areas of life.
Do not always say a 'Yes': Every responsible parent wants the best for their child. Love, is not always measured in materialistic things but rather through attention and care. Learn to say "no" to your child. Although a straight no is too harsh. At the same time it is also necessary to appreciate your child when he does something great. Balancing is the key that a parent should learn.
Do not say 'you cannot do this': Never ever demoralize your child. Parents should understand that their child is in the learning phase of his or her life. There will be times when she would want to do something but he is not able to. Failures are a part of life. Never underestimate your child and give them another chance until and unless it does not harm them. Everyone learns through error and trial.
Do not label your child: Kids are innocent. As parents we should not feed children with negative thoughts.Often parents tend to call their children stupid, fat, lazy and many such words. Young children believe everything that adults say without questioning, even when it is about them. Children actually absorb every word their parents say. He will grow up believing that he is really stupid, fat or ugly.
You are better than others: For every parent, their child is the best. But no parent should ever tell their child that he is better than others. Do not make them believe that they are superior to their peers. Also, every parent should avoid comparing their child with siblings, cousins or even their friends.
