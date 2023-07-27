World Head And Neck Cancer Day 2023: Understanding The Importance Of Early Treatment And Prevention
World Head And Neck Cancer Day 2023: Once diagnosed, treatment options for head and neck cancer depend on several factors.
World Head And Neck Cancer Day 2023: Symptoms may include a lump in the neck
Head and neck cancer is a formidable global health challenge that affects millions of people worldwide. The battle against this disease requires effective management, control, and a collective effort from healthcare organizations, professionals, and communities.
While head and neck cancers pose a significant global burden, they are particularly prevalent in Asia, with India accounting for a substantial portion. In fact, approximately 57.5% of head and neck cancer cases occur in Asia, with India alone contributing to 30% of all cancers. Unfortunately, a large percentage of patients in India present with advanced disease, ranging from 60 to 80%, compared to 40% in developed countries.
Recognizing the critical need for global collaboration, the International Federation of Head and Neck Oncologic Societies (IFHNOS) was established. Through collaboration with 55 societies across 51 countries and the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), IFHNOS plays a pivotal role in the fight against head and neck cancer. This collective effort culminates in the designation of July 27 as World Head and Neck Cancer Day, an annual event that aims to raise awareness and mobilize international action against this largely preventable form of cancer.
Importance of early detection and recognising symptoms
Early detection plays a vital role in the successful management of head and neck cancer. Understanding the signs and symptoms is crucial to identifying the disease in its early stages. Symptoms may include persistent hoarseness or change in voice, difficulty swallowing, a lump in the neck or an ulcer in the mouth which doesn't heal. If any of these symptoms persist for more than three weeks, it is important to consult a healthcare professional for further evaluation.
Treatment options and personalised care
Once diagnosed, treatment options for head and neck cancer depend on several factors, including the type, stage, and location of the cancer. Treatment may involve a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. The goal is to eradicate the cancer while preserving critical functions such as speech, swallowing, and appearance. Early detection and personalized treatment plans can significantly improve patient outcomes and quality of life.
In addition to medical interventions, prevention plays a crucial role in reducing the burden of head and neck cancer. A significant proportion of head and neck cancers are linked to modifiable risk factors such as tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption, and human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Efforts to promote tobacco cessation, responsible alcohol consumption, and HPV vaccination can significantly reduce the incidence of head and neck cancer.
Prevention also involves adopting good oral hygiene practices, such as regular dental check-ups, voice hygiene practises such as avoidance of frequent throat clearing, speaking at a high decibel/high pitch for prolonged periods, healthy food choices to keep reflux at bay, and avoiding excessive sun exposure, as certain types of skin cancers in the head and neck region can be prevented through sun protection measures.
Let us strive for a world free from the burden of this disease and improve the lives of those affected by it.
