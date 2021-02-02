ASK OUR EXPERTS

Cancer

World Cancer Day 2021 Focuses On The Theme 'I Am And I Will': Here's All You Need To Know

World Cancer Day 2021: This year cancer day will focus on highlighting everyone's role in achieving a cancer-free world. Read here to know all about the theme 'I am and I will.'
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Feb 2, 2021 12:39 IST
2-Min Read
World Cancer Day 2021 Focuses On The Theme I Am And I Will: Heres All You Need To Know

World Cancer Day 2021: This day tries to create awareness about prevention of this condition

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. World Cancer Day is observed on 4 February each year
  2. The theme for world cancer day 2021 is 'I am and I will'
  3. it is a three year long theme that focuses in eliminating cancer

World Cancer Day is observed on 4 February each year. It is a global initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). This day tries to create awareness about this life-threatening condition. According to WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. Also, one-third of cancer deaths are due to the 5 leading behavioural and dietary risk factors. These include high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use and alcohol use. There are several types of cancer that can affect an individual. As World Cancer Day 2021 is around the corner, here's all you need to know about this day.

World Cancer Day 2021: Date, theme, significance and more


The theme for World Cancer Day 2021 is 'I am and I will'. This theme will focus on everyone's role in achieving a healthier, brighter world without cancer.

I am and I will is a 3-year long campaign which started in 2019 focusing on the commitment to act. In 2020 it promotes progress is possible for a world without cancer. While in 2021, it will convey that together all actions matter in eliminating cancer.

Cancer Day: The most common cancers are of lung, breast, colorectal, prostate, skincare and stomach
Photo Credit: iStock

It is also vital to make necessary changes towards living a healthy lifestyle that can reduce overall cancer risk. The World Health Organisation also mentions that tobacco use is the most important risk factor for cancer and is responsible for approximately 22% of cancer deaths. Spreading awareness about the need to quit tobacco use and making healthy choices can help cut the risk.

Cancer is an abnormal growth of cells in any part of the body that develops into a tumour in a multistage process. The most common cancers are of lung, breast, colorectal, prostate, skincare and stomach. Early detection plays a crucial role in cancer treatment. It helps the patient seek treatment on time and increases survival rates.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases