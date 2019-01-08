Rakesh Roshan Diagnosed With Early Stage Throat Cancer: Know The Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Options
Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with throat cancer. Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a picture with father, revealing that the latter has been diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat.
Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer a few weeks ago
HIGHLIGHTS
- Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma
- It is the most common kind of throat cancer
- It can be treated with surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy
Another shocking news for the Bollywood industry came in this morning. Actor-director Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat or throat cancer. The news was revealed by his son Hrithik Roshan on Instagram, who shared a heart-warming picture with his father at the gym. Hrithik wrote in the caption, "Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you Dad.(sic)"
Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan is also a cancer survivor, reports IANS. She fought and survived cervical cancer.
What is throat cancer?
Squamous cell carcinoma of the throat or throat cancer of the tonsil is a part of cancer of head and neck. It is the most common type of throat cancer and is caused by uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the lining of the throat. Throat cancer is referred to cancer of the voice box, vocal cords, tonsils and oropharynx. As compared to other cancers, throat cancer is relatively uncommon.
Possible causes of squamous cell carcinoma include smoking, alcohol intake, human papillomavirus (HPV) -- which is a sexually transmitted disease contracted through oral sex, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), genetics and poor oral hygiene.
Common signs and symptoms of throat cancer
It may be difficult to detect throat cancer in its early stages, according to healthline. Common signs and symptoms of throat cancer include a change in your voice, experiencing trouble while swallowing, a sore throat, the constant need to clear your throat, swollen lymph nodes in the neck and persistent cough. Symptoms also include ear pain, hoarseness, wheezing and ear pain.
Treatment options for throat cancer include surgically removing tumours. Radiation therapy and chemotherapy are also used for treating squamous cell carcinoma. Treatment is vastly dependent on the stage of diagnosis, severity of symptoms and numerous other factors.
For now, all we know is that Rakesh Roshan will be undergoing his surgery today. We wish him good luck and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, sir!
