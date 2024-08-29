Home »  Living Healthy »  Can Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Be A Cancer-Worthy Danger?

Can Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Be A Cancer-Worthy Danger?

Understanding the risks and the importance of its prevention is crucial for protecting yourself against HPV-related cancers, such as cervical, throat, and anal cancers.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Aug 29, 2024 07:02 IST
3-Min Read
Can Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Be A Cancer-Worthy Danger?

Can Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Be A Cancer-Worthy Danger?

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is among the most prevalent sexually transmitted infections worldwide, impacting millions. While many strains are harmless, some high-risk types are directly linked to severe health issues, including various cancers. This connection elevates HPV from a common virus to a significant health threat. Understanding its risks and the importance of prevention is crucial for protecting against HPV-related cancers, such as cervical, throat, and anal cancers. Awareness, vaccination, and regular screenings play vital roles in managing this virus's potential dangers, making it essential to take proactive health measures.

The cancer connection: Understanding HPV's risks

HPV is directly linked to several types of cancer, with cervical cancer being the most widely recognised. However, it's not just women who are at risk; HPV can also cause cancers in men, including oropharyngeal (throat) and anal cancers. This highlights the importance of both prevention and early detection in managing HPV-related health risks.



RELATED STORIES
related

Immunity To Parvovirus B19: Who Is At Risk And Who Is Protected?

This article explores who is at risk of contracting Parvovirus B19, who is protected, and what precautions can be taken to minimise exposure and potential complications.

related

WHO Confirms Human Case Of Bird Flu in India: Know Symptoms Here

Bird flu, also known as Avian influenza can infect both humans and animals. According to WHO, it generally circulates in animals but can also affect humans.

1. Cervical cancer

Nearly all cases of cervical cancer are caused by high-risk strains of HPV. Regular Pap smears and HPV tests are critical for early detection of pre-cancerous changes in the cervix, allowing for timely treatment.



2. Other HPV-related cancers

HPV is also linked to cancers of the throat, mouth, anus, and penis. In particular, oropharyngeal cancers have been on the rise, partly due to HPV infections. Regular screenings and awareness are crucial for prevention.

3. Prevention through vaccination

The HPV vaccine is a highly effective tool in preventing the most dangerous strains of the virus. It's recommended for both boys and girls before they become sexually active, but can still provide benefits later in life.

4. Safe sexual practices 

While vaccination is key, practising safe sex by using condoms and reducing the number of sexual partners can lower the risk of HPV transmission. However, because HPV can be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, these methods are not foolproof.

Add image caption here

HPV vaccine is a highly effective tool

Credits: iStock

Also Read: Understanding Uterine Fibroids And Its Affect On Pregnancy

Types of HPV found in humans

HPV is a group of more than 200 related viruses, with over 40 strains transmitted through sexual contact. These strains are broadly classified into low-risk and high-risk categories:

1. Low-risk HPV

These strains (e.g., HPV 6 and 11) typically cause benign conditions like genital warts.

2. High-risk HPV

Strains such as HPV 16 and 18 are associated with a higher risk of developing cancers, particularly cervical cancer.

Symptoms and causes of HPV

Most HPV infections are asymptomatic and may resolve on their own. However, when symptoms do appear, they can include:

1. Genital warts

Small growths or lumps on the genital or anal areas.

2. Abnormal pap test results

Indicating changes in the cervix due to HPV.

The primary cause of HPV is skin-to-skin contact, especially during sexual activity. Multiple sexual partners, weakened immune systems, and unprotected sex increase the risk of contracting the virus.

HPV's potential to cause cancer makes it a serious health threat. Through vaccination, safe sexual practices, and regular screenings, the risk of HPV-related cancers can be significantly reduced. Awareness and proactive healthcare are essential in managing and preventing the dangers associated with HPV.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases