ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Cancer »  New Vaccine Offers Hope For Metastatic Cancer Patients

New Vaccine Offers Hope For Metastatic Cancer Patients

A newly developed vaccine to treat patients with metastatic HER2-positive cancers has been found effective, results from phase I clinical trial have shown.
  By: IANS  Updated: Oct 1, 2018 05:35 IST
2-Min Read
New Vaccine Offers Hope For Metastatic Cancer Patients

The vaccine comprises patient-derived dendritic cells

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Phase I clinical trial of the vaccine has been effective
  2. The vaccine has been effective for metastatic HER2-positive cancers
  3. It can be promising vaccine for HER2-overexpressing cancers

A newly developed vaccine to treat patients with metastatic HER2-positive cancers has been found effective, results from phase I clinical trial have shown. HER2-positive breast cancer tests positive for a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which promotes the growth of cancer cells. Besides being more aggressive, these are also less likely to be sensitive to hormone therapy. "We are using a vaccine approach to generate an immune response to HER2, which is found at high levels on and drives the growth of several types of cancer, including breast, ovarian, lung, colorectal, and gastroesophageal cancers," said Jay A. Berzofsky, from the US National Cancer Institute, a part of the National Institutes of Health in Maryland.

The trial showed that among the 11 evaluable patients, those who received more than the lowest dose of the HER2-targeted therapeutic cancer vaccine, six (54 per cent) demonstrated clinical benefit.

One patient with ovarian cancer had a complete response that lasted 89 weeks, one patient with gastroesophageal cancer had a partial response that lasted 16 weeks, and four patients (two with colon cancer, one with prostate cancer, and one with ovarian cancer) had stable disease.


RELATED STORIES

HIV Vaccine Comes Closer To Reality

Research show that a type of lymphocyte might be protecting babies in the womb from getting infected with the HIV virus when the mother is infected. Scientists are working to use these lymphocytes to create a vaccine against HIV

Cancer Treament: Why Sometimes 'Doing Nothing' Is The Smartest Thing To Do

Cancer treament: Know about the watch-and-wait approach (sometimes called "active surveillance") why it is less invasive than surgery or radiation.

"Our results suggest that we have a very promising vaccine for HER2-overexpressing cancers," Berzofsky said.

"We hope that one day the vaccine will provide a new treatment option for patients with these cancers," he added.

The vaccines were individually customised by the team using their own immune cells isolated from their blood.

The vaccine, which is administered intradermally (between the layers of the skin), comprises patient-derived dendritic cells genetically modified with an adenovirus to produce parts of the HER2 protein.

Preclinical studies showed that this type of vaccine could eradicate large, established tumours as well as lung metastases in mice.

In the trial, adverse reactions were predominantly injection-site reactions that did not require treatment. No cardiotoxicity was seen.

The findings were presented at the Fourth CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference: Translating Science into Survival in New York. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Can You Treat Conjunctivitis At Home? Some Quick Home Remedies For Pink Eye
Can You Treat Conjunctivitis At Home? Some Quick Home Remedies For Pink Eye

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

New Vaccine Offers Hope For Metastatic Cancer Patients

Fighting With Postpartum Depression? Some Sunlight Could Help!

Study Suggests That Television And Music Workouts May Not Be Harmful

Children Of Mothers Who Use Marijuana Are Likely To Try It Early: Study

Love To Eat Food Cooked On Barbecue? Beware! It May Damage Your Lungs!

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES