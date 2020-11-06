National Cancer Awareness Day: Alarming Cancer Symptoms Men Should Not Ignore
National Cancer Awareness Day 2020: This day is observed in India on November 7 each year to spread awareness about the need of early cancer detection to fight the deadly disease timely.
National Cancer Awareness Day is observed on 7th November each year in India
HIGHLIGHTS
- Several types of cancer can affect men
- Early detection can help save lives of cancer patients
- Symptoms of cancer should not be ignored
Unusual coughing, loss of weight, indigestion, nagging back pain and more- these may be considered trivial health issues that don't require you to visit your doctor. But think again. Cancer symptoms are indefinite and vague. As per reports, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths every year. Furthermore, owing to its imperceptible nature of symptoms, delay in treatments can lead to severe health repercussions. While women frequently undergo routine check-ups, men tend to ignore signs when something is wrong with their health and don't often talk about their family history of diseases. That said, ignoring warning signs may decrease the chances of detecting diseases, like cancer, heart disease, and likewise early. It is vital to understand that with early detection, more treatment options may be available and increasing the odds of a better outcome.
Here are some of the most common cancer symptoms in men:
1. Abnormal lump: Experiencing a sudden formation of a mass or a lump right below your skin may be a sign of cancer. These lumps generally form in the testicles, breasts, or lymph nodes. In case the enlargement persists and is not associated with an illness, it is advisable to see your doctor at the earliest.
2. Change in the skin: In case you have a history of blistering sunburns, then you should check your skin more closely. Watch out for unusual bleeding, sores, or scaling that do not heal. Additionally, look for warts, moles, and freckles that change in color, size, or shape.
3. Change in testicles: If you have noticed any changes in the size of the testicles, have found a lump, or your testicles feel swollen or extra heavy, you should consider seeing your medical professional without further delay. Remember, testicular cancer is most common in young and middle-aged men.
4. Trouble swallowing: A prolonged painful burning sensation in the throat shouldn't be ignored. Don't assume regular indigestion or trouble swallowing as a normal part of aging. Problems or pain with swallowing is a sign of gastrointestinal cancer.
5. Chronic cough or hoarseness: Cough that lasts more than 3 to 4 weeks should be evaluated by a doctor. While coughs are normal reactions to many respiratory ailments, a nagging cough can be a sign of lung or throat cancer. In case you experience persistent hoarseness, shortness of breath, wheezing, or coughing up blood, see your doctor with any further delay.
6. Weight loss: If you see a sudden drop in your weight without any alteration in your diet, call your doctor. Unexplained weight loss can be a sign of pancreatic, stomach, esophageal, or lung cancer.
7. Fatigue: Regardless of rest, if you frequently and constantly get tired and feel feeble, don't brush it off. Constant fatigue can be a sign of leukemia, colon, or stomach cancers.
While these are some of the most common symptoms of cancer that men should keep an eye for, visiting your doctor and frequent routine check-ups will help us treat you better and assure you a better outcome.
(Dr Sandeep Nayak, Director, Surgical Oncology, Robotics, and Laparoscopic surgery, Fortis Cancer Institute)
