Lung Cancer Prevention: Superfoods To Lower Lung Cancer Risk
The pollution and other external factors can contribute to a higher risk of lung cancer. Some foods can help you promote healthy lungs. Here are some super foods which will help you reduce the risk of lung cancer.
The right diet can help you safeguard your lungs
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lungs health should not be ignored
- Dietary changes can also help you promote lung health
- Fishes can also help you promote lung health
Lungs- a vital organ of the human body helps you in breathing. It should be important for you to maintain healthy lungs. There are various factors which can contribute to poor lung health. The increased pollution, dependence on smoke and unhealthy eating are some factors which can take a toll on your lung health. This further leads to an increased risk of lung cancer cases all over the world. Apart from quitting smoking, some simple changes are required in diet and lifestyle which can help you ensure good lung health. There are certain foods which can add to your lung health. These superfoods will help you prevent lung cancer naturally. Even if you are not a smoker these foods must be a part of your daily diet.
Foods to prevent lung cancer
1. Garlic
You can find garlic in almost every Indian kitchen. It is often used to add extra flavour to the food. Garlic has been used for medicinal purposes since ages. It has anti-bacterial properties which can work wonders for your overall health. You can consume raw garlic for better lung protection. A research conducted earlier also explained that people who consumed garlic on a regular basis were at a reduced risk of lung cancer by almost 44 percent.
Also read: Is Lung Cancer Hereditary? All You Ever Wanted To Know About Lung Cancer
2. Spinach
Spinach is a green leafy vegetable which is loaded with nutrients. It is advised to eat vegetables on a regular basis and spinach is one of the healthiest options you can choose from. It will provide you a huge amount of fibre which will keep your digestion intact. Switching to a healthy diet will make a difference. Spinach is also rich in another nutrient called lutein which also has cancer-fighting properties.
3. Wheat
Not just vegetables, whole grains can also help you eliminate lung cancer risk. Wheat is one grain which is good for your lung health. Wheat germs are a healthy food option which you can add to your diet. It is the best source of vitamin E. Wheat germs will also prevent diabetes and boost metabolism and better muscular health.
Also read: Air Pollution May Spike Death Risk More Than Lung Cancer
4. Onion
Onion is another superfood which has compound which lowers the risk of lung cancer. It has quercetin which contributes the most to reduced possibility of lung cancer development. It will also help you fight inflammation. Onion is loaded with antioxidants. It will help you control blood sugar levels and other digestive issues.
Also read: This New Technique Could Diagnose Lung Cancer Early
5. Fish
Fatty fishes which are loaded with omega-3 fatty fishes are well known for their health benefits. It will also play a role against the development of lung cancer. Fatty fishes will also help you control the development of heart diseases, hypertension and stroke. You can consume fatty fishes twice a week to promote healthy lungs.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.