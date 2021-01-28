ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Bones & Joints »  Osteoporosis In Women: 5 Ways To Keep The Disease At Bay

Osteoporosis In Women: 5 Ways To Keep The Disease At Bay

Osteroposis in women: If you are underweight, over 50 years in age or are going through menopause, its imperative you get your Vitamin D and calcium levels checked regularly. This can help in an early diagnosis and in developing an effective treatment plan
  By: Dr Goutam Kodikal  Updated: Jan 28, 2021 11:33 IST
3-Min Read
Osteoporosis In Women: 5 Ways To Keep The Disease At Bay

Women have smaller and lighter bones and this makes them more susceptible to osteoporosis

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Sufficient vitamin d and calcium is needed to prevent osteoporosis
  2. Regular exercise can help in strengthening bones
  3. Living a healthy and active lifestyle can help prevent osteoporosis

Often addressed as the 'Silent Disease", osteoporosis is a condition that causes bones to become weak and break down. There are no visible symptoms of the disease in early stages until the bones become weak enough that a sudden bump or fall results in a fracture. While osteoporosis is prevalent in men and women both, women who are going through menopause are particularly at risk of developing this disease. The lack of estrogen has been directly linked to perimenopause and menopause and development of osteoporosis. Estrogen and progesterone are two main hormones that contribute to keeping the bones in a female body strong and hence during menopause they are prone to this condition.

Osteoporosis in women


RELATED STORIES
related

World Osteoporosis Day 2020: Expert Decodes The Link Between Osteoporosis And Menopause

World Osteoporosis Day: Menopausal women experience a decline in the estrogen and progesterone levels. This estrogen plays a key role in acting as a protector of the bone. The lack of estrogen, a natural result of menopause, is directly related to a decline in bone density.

related

World Osteoporosis Day 2020: Here's What You Need To Do To Prevent Osteoporosis

World Osteoporosis Day: Avoid drinking alcohol and smoking, make sure you eat foods rich in calcium and vitamin D, and that you are physically active and do weight-bearing exercises regularly. All these tips can together help in osteoporosis prevention.

Women generally have smaller and lighter bones as compared to men and this makes them more susceptible to diseases like osteoporosis. Over the past few decades, women have taken up multiple roles in life and juggling time between work and home has left them with little to no time for looking after their health. Bones are a living tissue that are constantly being built, torn down and rebuilt in our body as nutrients like calcium, vitamin D and potassium get digested in our body. Bones continue to strengthen till mid 30s and post that they began to lose the density and an empty honey comb like tissue replaces the hard minerals in the them. The tissues are much lighter and tend to break much easily when the body undergoes a light trauma.

4l2re0e8
Newsbeep

Osteoporosis is more common in women
Photo Credit: iStock

In younger women also there are a range of factors that can cause osteoporosis like anorexia, Bulimia and lack of periods. The condition is more prevalent in younger women who are athletic and have lower body weight due to high level of activity and diet routines.

Also read: Expert Decodes The Link Between Osteoporosis And Menopause

Osteoporosis in women: Know the tips for prevention

While there are no clear symptoms or causes of osteoporosis in women, there are a few precautions one can take and adapt early in life to keep this disease at bay. Doctor Goutam Kodikal, Orthopedist at Apollo Spectra Hospital Bangalore Koramangala shares a few steps to prevent Osteoporosis:

  • Quit smoking and drinking: Smoking is known to reduce body's capacity to absorb calcium and Nicotine can have adverse effects on production of bone forming cells. Alcohol consumption increases the parathyroid hormone in body that leeches calcium from the bones causing them to become weaker and fragile.
  • Monitor your diet: Include Vitamin D rich foods in your daily intake as Vitamin D helps in absorbing calcium. Calcium plays a vital role in creating bone mass and making the bones stronger. Cooked Salmon, dairy products and greens like brocolli, Bok Choy and Kale are a rich source of Vitamin D.

Also read: Osteoporosis Prevention: Here's What You Need To Do To Control Your Risk

  • Physical exercise: Workout has been known to build bone density and strengthen your body mass. Thirty minutes of consistent exercise every day can keep a number of diseases at bay including osteoporosis. Running, jogging and hiking are great options to build stamina and bone mass while dancing, Tai Chi and yoga are also helpful in learning balance.
  • Get outdoors: Sunlight is a rich source of Vitamin D and our lifestyle habits tend to keep us all away from sunshine. Workout in the sun to double up the benefits and save time while your body gets a chance to convert all that Vitamin D into calcium.
  • Regular checkups: If you are underweight, over 50 years in age or are going through menopause, its imperative you get your Vitamin D and calcium levels checked regularly. This can help in an early diagnosis and in developing an effective treatment plan.

Also read: Osteoporosis Prevention: Make These Diet And Lifestyle Changes To Lower The Risk Of Osteoporosis

(Dr Goutam Kodikal, Orthopedist at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Koramangala Bangalore)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
8 Rules To Lose Fat Permanently
Managing Arthritis Pain In Winters
5 Tips To Avoid Falling Sick
Yoga Asanas To Boost Mental Health
Harvest Festivals: Tips For Diabetics
Winter Superfoods: Add These To Your Diet
Ways To Increase Step Count Indoors
New Year 2021: Detox Post Celebration
New Year: Learnings To Take From 2020
Healthy Christmas Snacks For Kids

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Know About Risk Factors Of Interstitial Lung Diseases

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels
Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Depression Symptoms And Metabolism: Study Reveals Surprising Link

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases