ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Bones & Joints »  World Osteoporosis Day 2020: Expert Decodes The Link Between Osteoporosis And Menopause

World Osteoporosis Day 2020: Expert Decodes The Link Between Osteoporosis And Menopause

World Osteoporosis Day: Menopausal women experience a decline in the estrogen and progesterone levels. This estrogen plays a key role in acting as a protector of the bone. The lack of estrogen, a natural result of menopause, is directly related to a decline in bone density.
  By: Dr Yash Gulati  Updated: Oct 20, 2020 11:41 IST
3-Min Read
World Osteoporosis Day 2020: Expert Decodes The Link Between Osteoporosis And Menopause

World Osteoporosis Day: This day is observed on October 20

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Menopausal women are at risk of bone loss
  2. This may put them at risk of osteoporosis
  3. They should eat foods rich in calcium and Vitamin D

World Osteoporosis Day 2020: Osteoporosis is a condition where the bones become brittle, leading to increase in possibility of unexpected and sudden fractures. This ailment progresses without any evident symptoms and leads to spike in loss of bone mass and strength. While menopause is referred to as the end of the menstruation cycle of women that usually happens between the age of 45-55 years. There is a direct co-relation between the lack of estrogen during pre-menopause and menopause and the development of osteoporosis.

World Osteoporosis Day: Know more on the link between osteoporosis and menopause


RELATED STORIES
related

World Osteoporosis Day 2020: Here's What You Need To Do To Prevent Osteoporosis

World Osteoporosis Day: Avoid drinking alcohol and smoking, make sure you eat foods rich in calcium and vitamin D, and that you are physically active and do weight-bearing exercises regularly. All these tips can together help in osteoporosis prevention.

related

World Osteoporosis Day 2017: Calcium Intake Level One Of The Lowest In Indians

World Osteoporosis Day 2017: India is one of the many Asian-Pacific countries with the lowest calcium intake in the world. This raises risk of fractures and osteoporosis in people.

Newsbeep

When women reach the age of menopause, there is a decline in the estrogen and progesterone levels. This estrogen plays a key role in acting as a protector of the bone. The lack of estrogen, a natural result of menopause, is directly related to a decline in bone density. The lower the estrogen the level, the lower will be the bone density, which in turn makes a woman susceptible to osteoporosis.

Also read: World Osteoporosis Day 2020: Here's What You Need To Do To Prevent Osteoporosis

What makes women more vulnerable to osteoporosis?

  • Women who experience menopause before the age of 45, can be due to hormonal imbalance
  • Irregular menstruation, indicative of irregular ovulation
c0o8s67g

Women who reach the age of menopause are at risk of osteoporosis
Photo Credit: iStock

What are the symptoms of osteoporosis?

Often referred to as a silent disease, osteoporosis has no symptoms in terms of pain or inability to walk. People may not be aware that they have osteoporosis until their bones become so weak that a sudden strain, bump, or fall causes a fracture or a vertebra to collapse. Initial symptoms can be in the form of spinal deformities like stooped posture, followed by collapsed vertebrae.

It is important for women who are at the age of 50 and above, menopausal women who have had fractures to get bone mineral density (BMD) tests, or bone measurements done regularly. These are X-rays that use very less amount of radiation to determine bone strength.

Also read: World Osteoporosis Day 2020: Are You At A Risk Of This Bone Disease? Major Risk Factors You Need To Know

Tips for osteoporosis prevention

  • Exercise: Exercise makes bones and muscles stronger and helps avoid bone loss. Walking, jogging and dancing are all good weight-bearing exercises. In addition, strength and balance exercises may help to avoid falling, decreasing the chance of breaking a bone.
  • Eat foods high in calcium: Getting enough calcium helps to build and keep strong bones. Best sources of calcium are milk and dairy, dark green leafy vegetables.
  • Vitamin D: Vital to absorb the required calcium in the body, vitamin D can be absorbed by being out in the sun for a total of 20 minutes every day. It is also present in eggs, fatty fish like salmon, cereal and milk fortified with vitamin D
  • Avoid alcohol and smoke: Limit the consumption of alcohol and do not smoke. Smoking also cause the estrogen level in the human body to decline, hence this should be avoided.

Also read: Osteoporosis - Love Your Bones


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Dr. Yash Gulati, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Panic Attack Management: Tips To Follow
Vitamin C Benefits And Food Sources
Drink More Water! Here's How
Running For Weight Loss: A Beginner's Guide
Sprain: First Aid To Follow
Hormones That Can Affect Your Weight Loss Goals
Role Of Magnesium In Our Body
How Can Fibre Help You Lose Weight?
Unhealthy Gut: Signs And Symptoms
Healthy Sugar Alternatives

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Soap Remains Our Best Hope In A Post-Lockdown World

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases