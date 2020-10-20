World Osteoporosis Day 2020: Expert Decodes The Link Between Osteoporosis And Menopause
World Osteoporosis Day: Menopausal women experience a decline in the estrogen and progesterone levels. This estrogen plays a key role in acting as a protector of the bone. The lack of estrogen, a natural result of menopause, is directly related to a decline in bone density.
World Osteoporosis Day: This day is observed on October 20
HIGHLIGHTS
- Menopausal women are at risk of bone loss
- This may put them at risk of osteoporosis
- They should eat foods rich in calcium and Vitamin D
World Osteoporosis Day 2020: Osteoporosis is a condition where the bones become brittle, leading to increase in possibility of unexpected and sudden fractures. This ailment progresses without any evident symptoms and leads to spike in loss of bone mass and strength. While menopause is referred to as the end of the menstruation cycle of women that usually happens between the age of 45-55 years. There is a direct co-relation between the lack of estrogen during pre-menopause and menopause and the development of osteoporosis.
World Osteoporosis Day: Know more on the link between osteoporosis and menopause
When women reach the age of menopause, there is a decline in the estrogen and progesterone levels. This estrogen plays a key role in acting as a protector of the bone. The lack of estrogen, a natural result of menopause, is directly related to a decline in bone density. The lower the estrogen the level, the lower will be the bone density, which in turn makes a woman susceptible to osteoporosis.
What makes women more vulnerable to osteoporosis?
- Women who experience menopause before the age of 45, can be due to hormonal imbalance
- Irregular menstruation, indicative of irregular ovulation
What are the symptoms of osteoporosis?
Often referred to as a silent disease, osteoporosis has no symptoms in terms of pain or inability to walk. People may not be aware that they have osteoporosis until their bones become so weak that a sudden strain, bump, or fall causes a fracture or a vertebra to collapse. Initial symptoms can be in the form of spinal deformities like stooped posture, followed by collapsed vertebrae.
It is important for women who are at the age of 50 and above, menopausal women who have had fractures to get bone mineral density (BMD) tests, or bone measurements done regularly. These are X-rays that use very less amount of radiation to determine bone strength.
Tips for osteoporosis prevention
- Exercise: Exercise makes bones and muscles stronger and helps avoid bone loss. Walking, jogging and dancing are all good weight-bearing exercises. In addition, strength and balance exercises may help to avoid falling, decreasing the chance of breaking a bone.
- Eat foods high in calcium: Getting enough calcium helps to build and keep strong bones. Best sources of calcium are milk and dairy, dark green leafy vegetables.
- Vitamin D: Vital to absorb the required calcium in the body, vitamin D can be absorbed by being out in the sun for a total of 20 minutes every day. It is also present in eggs, fatty fish like salmon, cereal and milk fortified with vitamin D
- Avoid alcohol and smoke: Limit the consumption of alcohol and do not smoke. Smoking also cause the estrogen level in the human body to decline, hence this should be avoided.
(Dr. Yash Gulati, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals)
