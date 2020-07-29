ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Bones & Joints »  Osteoporosis Prevention: Here's What You Need To Do To Control Your Risk

Osteoporosis Prevention: Here's What You Need To Do To Control Your Risk

Osteoporosis prevention: Several diet and lifestyle modifications can help you prevent the risk of osteoporosis. Here are some tips you need to know for healthy bones.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:38 IST
2-Min Read
Osteoporosis Prevention: Here

Osteoporosis makes your bones weak and brittle

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Osteoporosis can be prevented with a healthy diet
  2. You must get your bone density checked to control the condition on time
  3. Weight bearing exercises make your bones stronger

Osteoporosis is a condition that affects bones. In this condition, the bones become weak and brittle. In some cases, the bones become so brittle that even a mild fall, coughing or sneezing can cause a fracture. Osteoporosis can develop at any age but most cases are reported in older adults especially in women. If left untreated the disease can cause difficulty in performing day to day activities such as walking or standing. Osteoporosis can develop due to certain medical conditions. Factors like age, menopause and family history may also play a role that cannot be controlled.

Some factors can be controlled with the right prevention. Diet and lifestyle play a role in controlling osteoporosis risk. In this article, you will learn about different prevention methods you can follow to control the risk.


RELATED STORIES
related

Osteoporosis Prevention: Make These Diet And Lifestyle Changes To Lower The Risk Of Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis makes the bones porous and affects the strength and density of the bones. You need to make some diet and lifestyle changes too. Here are some tips you can follow to control the risk of osteoporosis.

related

Osteoporosis - Love Your Bones

Dr Sunil says that with proper treatment adherence and improved lifestyle, osteoporosis can be managed and in fact reversed. But, this is along with the fact that osteoporosis management is lifelong.

Ways to prevent osteoporosis

1. Exercise for your bones

Exercise is important for your overall health including your bones. You need to exercise your bones too to keep them in good shape. Weight-bearing exercises can make your bones stronger. You can try exercises like aerobics, dancing, jogging, running and yoga. Strength training is also beneficial for your bones.

Also read: Osteoporosis Prevention: Eliminate These Foods From Your Diet To Reduce The Risk Of Osteoporosis

2. Diet

You might have heard this a thousand times that drink more milk for your bones. Milk is one of the best sources of calcium that is responsible for building and maintaining healthy bones. Not just milk, other dairy products are also good sources of calcium. Several non-dairy products like green leafy vegetables are also a good source of calcium.

pghhkpvg

Ensure adequate calcium intake for healthy bones
Photo Credit: iStock

With calcium, you should also ensure the intake of vitamin D as it is responsible for better absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. Studies also suggest that insufficient intake of calcium and vitamin D can increase the risk of osteoporosis.

3. Quit smoking and control alcohol consumption

Smoking is harmful to your bones too. It increases the chances of bone loss and fractures. If you are finding it difficult to quit smoking, you must seek medical help as smoking is linked with multiple chronic conditions. You should also control your alcohol consumption for healthy bones.

4. Get a bone density test

If you experience more fractures than others of your age or if you are women above the age of 65 then you must get your bone density checked. It will help you seek medical assistance at an early stage.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: What Causes Bone Loss? Increase Bone Density By Making These Healthy Lifestyle Changes

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Anemia? Know Causes And Symptoms
Psoriasis: Causes, Types And Symptoms
Oral Hygiene Tips To Follow
Top 10 Healthy Lifestyle Habits
Dengue Fever: Be Cautious Of Those Mosquito Bites
Eczema: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Options
All You Need To Know About UTI
Birth Control: Know Your Options
Effective Ways To Quit Smoking
First Aid For Cuts And Burns: Guidelines And Tips For Safety

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases