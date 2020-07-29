Osteoporosis Prevention: Here's What You Need To Do To Control Your Risk
Osteoporosis prevention: Several diet and lifestyle modifications can help you prevent the risk of osteoporosis. Here are some tips you need to know for healthy bones.
Osteoporosis makes your bones weak and brittle
HIGHLIGHTS
- Osteoporosis can be prevented with a healthy diet
- You must get your bone density checked to control the condition on time
- Weight bearing exercises make your bones stronger
Osteoporosis is a condition that affects bones. In this condition, the bones become weak and brittle. In some cases, the bones become so brittle that even a mild fall, coughing or sneezing can cause a fracture. Osteoporosis can develop at any age but most cases are reported in older adults especially in women. If left untreated the disease can cause difficulty in performing day to day activities such as walking or standing. Osteoporosis can develop due to certain medical conditions. Factors like age, menopause and family history may also play a role that cannot be controlled.
Some factors can be controlled with the right prevention. Diet and lifestyle play a role in controlling osteoporosis risk. In this article, you will learn about different prevention methods you can follow to control the risk.
Ways to prevent osteoporosis
1. Exercise for your bones
Exercise is important for your overall health including your bones. You need to exercise your bones too to keep them in good shape. Weight-bearing exercises can make your bones stronger. You can try exercises like aerobics, dancing, jogging, running and yoga. Strength training is also beneficial for your bones.
2. Diet
You might have heard this a thousand times that drink more milk for your bones. Milk is one of the best sources of calcium that is responsible for building and maintaining healthy bones. Not just milk, other dairy products are also good sources of calcium. Several non-dairy products like green leafy vegetables are also a good source of calcium.
With calcium, you should also ensure the intake of vitamin D as it is responsible for better absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. Studies also suggest that insufficient intake of calcium and vitamin D can increase the risk of osteoporosis.
3. Quit smoking and control alcohol consumption
Smoking is harmful to your bones too. It increases the chances of bone loss and fractures. If you are finding it difficult to quit smoking, you must seek medical help as smoking is linked with multiple chronic conditions. You should also control your alcohol consumption for healthy bones.
4. Get a bone density test
If you experience more fractures than others of your age or if you are women above the age of 65 then you must get your bone density checked. It will help you seek medical assistance at an early stage.
