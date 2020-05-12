Osteoporosis Prevention: Make These Diet And Lifestyle Changes To Lower The Risk Of Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis makes the bones porous and affects the strength and density of the bones. You need to make some diet and lifestyle changes too. Here are some tips you can follow to control the risk of osteoporosis.
Osteoporosis affects your bones and increases the risk of fracture
HIGHLIGHTS
- Osteoporosis affects the bones of an individual
- Add enough vitamin D to your diet for better calcium absorption
- Stop smoking to prevent bone related diseases
Osteoporosis affects the bones of an individual. Someone with osteoporosis has weak and brittle bones that in some cases even coughing can cause a fracture. Osteoporosis makes the bones porous and affects the strength and density of the bones. This condition can affect both men and women. Calcium plays an important role in building and maintaining healthy bones. But optimum calcium intake alone is not enough to control your risk of osteoporosis. You need to make some diet and lifestyle changes too. Here are some tips you can follow to control the risk of osteoporosis.
Osteoporosis: Tips to prevent this disease
1. Add enough vitamin D with calcium
Calcium is extremely important for your bones and teeth. It is advised to consume enough calcium from childhood for the development of h healthy bones and teeth since childhood. But it is extremely important to consume enough vitamin D with calcium. Vitamin D also known as the sunshine vitamin is responsible for the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed.
Also read: Signs And Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency; Best Sources Of Vitamin D Other Than Sunlight
2. Maintain a healthy weight
For healthy bones, you need to maintain a healthy weight. Both low body weight and being overweight can harm your bones. Eat a balanced diet and exercise regularly for a healthy BMI to fight the risk of fractures. You should also try weight training as it is good for your bones.
Also read: Weight Loss: Try These High Protein Breakfast Options Which Can Help You Lose Weight
3. Make sure that you consume protein
Protein helps in the formation and repair of tissues. It should be an essential part of your daily diet. Most vegetarians suffer from protein deficiency as animal-based foods are loaded with protein. Vegetarians can eat pulses, quinoa, legumes, cottage cheese and nuts.
4. Stop smoking
Smoking is not just harmful to your lungs but for your bones too. According to studies, smoking may double the chance of bone loss and fracture. You must try strategies to quit smoking. Seek medical help if needed to keep the risk of several deadly diseases at bay.
Also read: Diabetics, Here Are 5 Dangerous Ways Smoking Is Harming You
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.