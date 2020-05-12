ASK OUR EXPERTS

Osteoporosis Prevention: Make These Diet And Lifestyle Changes To Lower The Risk Of Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis makes the bones porous and affects the strength and density of the bones. You need to make some diet and lifestyle changes too. Here are some tips you can follow to control the risk of osteoporosis.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: May 12, 2020 08:03 IST
Osteoporosis Prevention: Make These Diet And Lifestyle Changes To Lower The Risk Of Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis affects your bones and increases the risk of fracture

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Osteoporosis affects the bones of an individual
  2. Add enough vitamin D to your diet for better calcium absorption
  3. Stop smoking to prevent bone related diseases

Osteoporosis affects the bones of an individual. Someone with osteoporosis has weak and brittle bones that in some cases even coughing can cause a fracture. Osteoporosis makes the bones porous and affects the strength and density of the bones. This condition can affect both men and women. Calcium plays an important role in building and maintaining healthy bones. But optimum calcium intake alone is not enough to control your risk of osteoporosis. You need to make some diet and lifestyle changes too. Here are some tips you can follow to control the risk of osteoporosis.


Osteoporosis: Tips to prevent this disease

1. Add enough vitamin D with calcium

Calcium is extremely important for your bones and teeth. It is advised to consume enough calcium from childhood for the development of h healthy bones and teeth since childhood. But it is extremely important to consume enough vitamin D with calcium. Vitamin D also known as the sunshine vitamin is responsible for the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed.

osriovqo

Sunlight as well as some foods are good sources of vitamin D
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Maintain a healthy weight

For healthy bones, you need to maintain a healthy weight. Both low body weight and being overweight can harm your bones. Eat a balanced diet and exercise regularly for a healthy BMI to fight the risk of fractures. You should also try weight training as it is good for your bones.

3. Make sure that you consume protein

Protein helps in the formation and repair of tissues. It should be an essential part of your daily diet. Most vegetarians suffer from protein deficiency as animal-based foods are loaded with protein. Vegetarians can eat pulses, quinoa, legumes, cottage cheese and nuts.

6gj4dgg8

Consume a healthy diet to boost bone health
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Stop smoking

Smoking is not just harmful to your lungs but for your bones too. According to studies, smoking may double the chance of bone loss and fracture. You must try strategies to quit smoking. Seek medical help if needed to keep the risk of several deadly diseases at bay.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

