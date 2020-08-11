Importance Of Calcium For The Body Beyond Healthy Bones You Must Know
Calcium plays a significant role in promoting bone and teeth health. Here are other health benefits calcium you must be aware of.
Calcium is responsible for development of healthy bones and teeth
As soon as you hear the word 'calcium', healthy bones and teeth come to mind. Your mother or grandmother might have made you drink milk every day since childhood as it is one of the best calcium sources. Calcium is important for your health in various. Adequate consumption of calcium has always been given enough emphasis as it is responsible for the development and management of healthy bones and teeth. But many are not aware of other health benefits of calcium. In this article, you will learn about the wide range of health benefits of adding calcium to your diet.
Health benefits of calcium
1. Important for muscles
Calcium plays a role in assisting muscle movement. It facilitates the interaction between actin and myosin during muscle contraction.
2. Assists in nerve function
Calcium is also good for nerve function. According to a study published in the Journal Neurotrauma, calcium ions initiate and regulate responses of central nervous tissues to injury. Enough calcium supports the life of neurons.
3. Helps in blood movement through the body
Calcium also supports the movement of blood vessels throughout the body. It also helps in the secretion of hormones and enzymes that can support body functions in several ways.
4. Promotes heart health
Calcium is also helpful in boosting heart health. It can help in controlling various risk factors which may increase the risk of heart disease.
Best sources of calcium
Dairy products are the best sources of calcium. But for the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed, you need to ensure optimum intake of vitamin D.
