ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Bones & Joints »  Arthritis In Hands: Do Not Let The Pain Worsen In Winters With These Simple Steps

Arthritis In Hands: Do Not Let The Pain Worsen In Winters With These Simple Steps

Arthritis pain: During the winter season many experience joint pain. One of the common causes is arthritis. Here are some ways to manage arthritis pain in winter season.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 12, 2021 04:57 IST
2-Min Read
Arthritis In Hands: Do Not Let The Pain Worsen In Winters With These Simple Steps

Arthritis pain: During the winter season joint pain starts to worsen

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Arthritis affects the joints of the individuals
  2. This conditions leads to pain and inflammation in joints
  3. Physical movement can help prevent arthritis pain

Arthritis is a condition that leads to inflammation and pain in joints. This condition can affect different joints of the body including wrists, knee, hips, ankles and wrists. The symptoms of arthritis worsen during the winter season. Arthritis in hands can limit the range of motion and impact day to day activities. In winters, you can follow some simple steps to prevent the pain. The cold weather also worsens any existing pain or ache. A fall in barometric pressure affects the joints and cartilage. Many also experience stiffness and reduced mobility during the winter season. Here are some pain management tips for those suffering from arthritis in hands.

Arthritis in hand: Follow these ways to manage pain


RELATED STORIES
related

How To Manage Arthritis Pain During Monsoon? Expert Shares Tips

Arthritis pain: Arthritis is more common in women than men and in those who are overweight. Weather change can also affect the severity of arthritis symptoms, especially during monsoon. Read here to know expert tips to manage arthritis pain during monsoon.

related

These Remedies Can Help Relieve Arthritis Pain Naturally

Arthritis causes inflammation in joints. Arthritis is a painful condition that may affect your day to day functioning. Doctors recommend anti-inflammatory medications and painkillers to fight the discomfort. To improve mobility and efficiency simple home remedies might help.

1. Exercise

Newsbeep

Moving your hands can help prevent the pain. You can try simple exercises at home. Some of these include- making a fist, bending fingers and thumb, making an o with hand and simple stretches. You can once check with your doctor and perform these simple exercises at home to keeps your joints healthy.

Also read: Living With Arthritis? Follow These Expert Tips To Manage Joint Pain In Winters

2. Keep your hands warm

The cold temperature also directly affects the joints. You should stay warm during the winter season. Wear gloves if required to keep your hands warm. Change your gloves as soon as they get wet. Rubbing your hands together will provide warmth to your hands.

v3foubbg

Keep your hands covered to control arthritis pain in winters
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Hot therapy

Hot therapy increases blood circulation. You can use a heat pad or keep your hands in hot water for some time. But take advice from your doctor before trying hot therapy regularly.

Also read: What Exactly Leads To Joint Pain In Winter Season? Experts Decode

4. Medicated ointment

Medications are also prescribed to control pain and inflammation in joints especially during the winter season. If your doctor has prescribed an ointment, apply it for some relief.

Also read: Arthritis Diet: Foods You Should Avoid To Control Inflammation

5. Healthy diet

Add foods rich in anti-inflammatory properties are helpful for those suffering from arthritis. Some foods loaded with anti-inflammatory properties are tomatoes, berries, avocados, grapes, turmeric and more.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Winter Superfoods: Add These To Your Diet
Ways To Increase Step Count Indoors
New Year 2021: Detox Post Celebration
New Year: Learnings To Take From 2020
Healthy Christmas Snacks For Kids
Simple New Year Resolutions You Can Keep
Health Tips We Learnt In The New Normal
Top Diet Trends Of 2020
Healthy Ways To Gain Weight
Side Effects Of Overexercising

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Food For Thought: Nutrition In Lung Cancer

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels
Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases