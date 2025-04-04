World Health Day 2025: Tips To Enhance Maternal And Newborn Health
On this World Health Day, let's explore tips to enhance maternal and infant health outcomes and support healthier beginnings for future generations.
World Health Day, observed annually on April 7th, serves as a reminder to prioritise pressing global health concerns. The theme for 2025 revolves around improving maternal and newborn health, a critical area where timely interventions can save lives. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 800 women die every day from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth, while millions of newborns remain at risk in their first month of life. On this World Health Day, let's explore tips to enhance maternal and infant health outcomes and support healthier beginnings for future generations.
Why maternal and newborn health needs urgent attention
Maternal and newborn health forms the foundation of a healthy society. WHO emphasises that improving access to quality healthcare, nutrition, education, and hygiene can significantly reduce maternal mortality and infant complications. Tips to enhance maternal and newborn health.
1. Ensure regular prenatal check-ups
Early and consistent antenatal care allows timely detection of complications such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, or infections. WHO recommends at least eight prenatal visits to ensure the well-being of both mother and child.
2. Promote a balanced and nutritious diet
A mother's diet directly impacts foetal development. Nutrient-rich foods; like leafy greens, whole grains, legumes, dairy, and lean protein, help prevent birth defects and ensure healthy weight gain. Iron, folic acid, and calcium supplements are particularly crucial during pregnancy.
3. Encourage institutional deliveries
Giving birth in well-equipped healthcare facilities with trained professionals can reduce risks related to labour complications. According to the WHO, skilled birth attendance is one of the most effective ways to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality.
4. Practise proper hygiene and sanitation
Infections during and after childbirth pose a major threat to both mothers and newborns. Clean hands, sterilised equipment, and hygienic birth practices can prevent life-threatening conditions like sepsis. The use of clean delivery kits is highly recommended by health organisations.
5. Support mental health during and after pregnancy
Maternal mental health often goes unnoticed. Depression and anxiety during or after pregnancy can affect the mother-infant bond and child development. The WHO advocates for regular screening and counselling to support emotional well-being.
6. Ensure early and exclusive breastfeeding
Breastfeeding within the first hour of birth and exclusively for the first six months strengthens the baby's immunity and provides essential nutrients. It also lowers the mother's risk of breast and ovarian cancers.
7. Provide postnatal care
Care doesn't end with delivery. The first six weeks post-delivery are critical. Monitoring bleeding, infection, and infant weight gain helps identify problems early. WHO recommends at least three postnatal visits during this period for optimal health outcomes.
8. Educate and empower families
Family support plays a huge role in maternal and newborn health. Educating partners and caregivers about safe practices, warning signs, and nutrition fosters a more informed and supportive environment.
9. Vaccination for mother and child
Vaccines such as tetanus, influenza, and COVID-19 for pregnant women protect both mother and baby. Timely newborn immunisation is vital for preventing diseases like polio, hepatitis B, and measles.
10. Address socio-economic barriers
Many maternal deaths occur due to poverty, limited education, and lack of access to healthcare. Governments and NGOs must continue investing in universal health coverage and outreach programmes to bridge the gap in underserved communities.
On World Health Day 2025, let us renew our commitment to safeguarding the lives of mothers and newborns. Simple yet impactful measures; like regular check-ups, nutrition, mental health support, and education, can transform outcomes.
