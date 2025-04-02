Home »  Women's Health »  Women's Health: How Birth Control Effects Daily Life

Women's Health: How Birth Control Effects Daily Life

While birth control can be beneficial, it's not a one-size-fits-all solution, and its impact varies from person to person. Keep reading as we discuss how it affects women.

  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Apr 2, 2025 12:23 IST
3-Min Read
Womens Health: How Birth Control Effects Daily Life

While birth control is meant to regulate periods, it can sometimes cause irregular spotting

Birth control refers to various methods used to prevent pregnancy, including hormonal options like pills, injections, IUDs, patches, and implants, as well as non-hormonal methods like condoms and fertility tracking. While birth control can provide benefits such as regulating menstrual cycles, reducing period pain, and managing conditions like PCOS and endometriosis, it may also have other effects on women's health. In this article, we outline some ways through which birth control can affect women's daily life and health.

10 Ways birth control affects the daily life of women



RELATED STORIES
related

World Contraception Day 2023: Know About Different Kind Of Birth Control Options

World Contraception Day 2023: Birth control options are effective only if you use them consistently and effectively. IUDs, sterilisation, and contraceptive implants require no effort on your part. Know more here.

related

Ditch The Pills, Try These Natural Methods Of Birth Control To Avoid Unwanted Pregnancy

Birth control pills or condoms might not be as effective in case there is an error in calculation of days of ovulation. In such situations, the protection from these birth control methods comes down to 75% from 98 or 97%. Below are some natural methods of birth control.

1. Mood swings and emotional changes



Many women experience mood swings, anxiety, or even depression due to the hormonal changes caused by birth control. These emotional shifts can affect daily interactions, work productivity, and relationships, making it harder to maintain emotional stability throughout the day.

2. Decreased libido

Hormonal birth control can suppress testosterone levels, leading to a decrease in sex drive for some women. This can impact intimacy in relationships and lead to frustration or dissatisfaction, affecting emotional and romantic connections in daily life.

3. Weight gain and fluid retention

Some forms of birth control, particularly those with high estrogen levels, can lead to water retention, bloating, and weight gain. This can make women feel uncomfortable in their bodies, leading to self-esteem issues and the need for constant diet and lifestyle adjustments.

4. Increased risk of blood clots and cardiovascular issues

Birth control pills, especially those containing estrogen, increase the risk of blood clots, stroke, and heart problems. Women who are prone to cardiovascular issues may have to take extra precautions, limiting their physical activity or making frequent medical visits to monitor their health.

5. Headaches and migraines

Hormonal fluctuations caused by birth control can trigger migraines in some women, leading to frequent headaches that affect concentration, productivity, and daily tasks. Women prone to migraines may find it challenging to balance work and personal life due to these sudden, intense headaches.

6. Nausea and digestive issues

Some women experience nausea, bloating, or digestive problems when taking birth control pills, especially during the first few months. This discomfort can make it difficult to enjoy meals, focus on work, or participate in social activities.

7. Irregular spotting and breakthrough bleeding

While birth control is meant to regulate periods, it can sometimes cause irregular spotting or prolonged bleeding, disrupting daily routines. Women may have to carry extra sanitary products, plan around unpredictable bleeding, and deal with the inconvenience of unexpected period-like symptoms.

8. Increased risk of nutrient deficiencies

Long-term use of birth control pills can deplete essential nutrients like B vitamins, magnesium, and zinc. This can lead to fatigue, weakened immunity, hair thinning, and other health issues that affect energy levels and overall well-being in daily life.

9. Hormonal imbalances after stopping birth control

When women stop using hormonal contraceptives, their bodies may take months to regulate natural hormone levels again. This can lead to issues like severe acne, hair loss, irregular periods, and mood swings, making daily life difficult during the transition phase.

10. Potential fertility delays

While birth control is designed to be reversible, some women experience delays in regaining their fertility after stopping it. This can be stressful for women who are trying to conceive, adding emotional strain and uncertainty to their long-term family planning.

While birth control can be beneficial, it's not a one-size-fits-all solution, and its impact varies from person to person.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

What Is Kleptomania: Understanding The Symptoms And Condition

Women's Health: How Birth Control Effects Daily Life

10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Consuming Green Chillis

Anal Cancer Or Haemorrhoids? Here Are The Symptoms

Here's Why Menstrual Cups Pose More Risk Than Benefits For Women's Health

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases