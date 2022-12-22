Women's Health: Follow These Tips For A Good Vaginal Health In Winter
Read on to find out ways in which you can combat this issue.
Vaginal healthcare should be followed year-round
Numerous things could contribute to vaginal discomfort in the winter. As a result, you might need to take a different approach to maintain your vaginal health now. When you add in heavier clothing, thick winter tights, tight-fitting jeans and leggings, longer baths that are hot and fragrant, and more time spent indoors during the colder months with the heating on, you have the ideal atmosphere for vaginal problems.
Some women also discover that their vagina becomes dryer, just to how dry heating and severe temperatures can lead to chapped, dry lips and hands. They might also observe changes in their general state of vaginal health. Hence, it is important to take the right steps toward minimising these issues. Read on to find out ways in which you can combat this issue.
Here are tips you should follow for good intimate health in winter:
1. Wear the right cloths
Since they prevent the vagina from breathing, bulky apparel, athletic gear, and tights can be harmful to intimate health. In order to protect your vaginal health, use natural fabrics like 100% cotton, as harmful germs and yeasts prefer a warm, damp environment. Every day, give your vagina some breathing space by attempting to go without underwear for at least a few hours, preferably through the night.
2. Stay hydrated
Maintaining proper hydration is crucial if you experience vaginal problems in the winter, so make sure you're getting 6 to 8 glasses per day. Your skin, including the skin in your vagina, may be susceptible to dryness and this could cause itching if you don't drink enough water. Replace sugary lattes with herbal teas and sodas with sparkling water. You may add delectable lemon and lime slices to your water to make it more enticing.
3. Avoid scented products
These products may damage vaginal health by upsetting the pH equilibrium. While we advise using unscented natural bath products, you can also light your favourite scented candle or add a few drops of organic essential lavender oil to your bath to enhance the sensory experience. It has a fantastic scent and is naturally antimicrobial.
4. Drink in moderation
Many of us consume alcoholic beverages in the winter to remain warm. Our intimate health can suffer if we drink alcohol frequently. In order to reduce your alcohol intake, attempt doing so, but if you find it difficult, try drinking it more deliberately. Even lower-sugar alternatives like clear liquor or wine with fizzy water are a possibility. Alcohol frequently contains a sizeable amount of sugar. Make sure to verify the amount of sugar included in any beverage before ingesting it.
5. Avoid too much sugar
Reduce your intake of chocolate and sweets as sugar might nourish harmful yeasts or germs. Instead, choose 75% cocoa dark chocolate, which has a lot more nutrients and far less sugar than milk chocolate and may be better for your health. Check the sugar amount of any sodas, mixers, or even fruit juices that you consume because, as was already noted, they also contain a lot of sugar.
Keep these points in mind to ensure your vaginal health stays in check through the season.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.