Women Are Prone To Arthritis Than Men; Follow These Tips To Lower Risk
Hormonal differences, gender-specific risks, and lifestyle factors may all contribute to the higher prevalence of arthritis in women. Here's how to avoid it.
Exercise boosts overall health and can also help prevent arthritis in women
The prevalence of arthritis is often seen to be higher in women than men, based on several studies conducted over the years. One possible reason for this could be the hormonal differences between men and women. It is believed that the hormones oestrogen and progesterone play a role in the onset and severity of various types of arthritis.
Additionally, other lifestyle factors may contribute to the higher prevalence of arthritis in women. For example, women are more likely to develop osteoarthritis (OA) due to gender-specific risks such as high-heeled shoes, which can contribute to knee damage and joint pain. Women are also more likely to experience obesity, which can put increased pressure on joints, leading to arthritis.
Factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors are also important considerations when understanding the prevalence of arthritis in a particular population. In this article, we share tips to help women lower their risk of arthritis.
8 Tips to reduce your risk of arthritis as a woman:
1. Maintain a healthy weight
Being overweight is one of the leading causes of arthritis. The extra weight puts a lot of strain on the joints, especially the knees and hips, leading to the development of arthritis. Therefore, women should try to maintain a healthy weight by eating a balanced diet and engaging in regular physical activity.
2. Exercise regularly
Exercise is not only good for overall health, but it can also prevent arthritis in women. Exercise strengthens the muscles around the joints, which provides support and protects them from damage. Women should engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise, such as walking, jogging, or cycling, five times a week.
3. Protect the joints
Women should take care not to overuse their joints, which can lead to arthritis. They should avoid repetitive motions that put stress on the joints, like typing on a keyboard or doing the same exercise over and over again. Wearing proper shoes can also help protect the joints.
4. Eat a healthy and balanced diet
A healthy and balanced diet can help prevent arthritis in women. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and complex carbohydrates can help keep the body healthy and prevent inflammation, which can lead to arthritis.
5. Get enough sleep
Getting enough sleep is important for overall health and wellbeing. Lack of sleep can weaken the immune system, making women more susceptible to arthritis and other health problems.
6. Reduce stress
Stress can also weaken the immune system, making women more susceptible to arthritis. Therefore, women should try to reduce stress by engaging in relaxation activities like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises.
7. Drink plenty of water
Drinking plenty of water can help keep the body hydrated and flush out toxins. This can help prevent inflammation, which can lead to arthritis.
8. Stop smoking
Smoking is not only bad for the lungs, but it can also increase the risk of arthritis in women. Therefore, women should quit smoking or avoid exposure to secondhand smoke.
In conclusion, arthritis is a painful condition that affects the joints and bones. Women can lower their risk of arthritis by maintaining a healthy lifestyle. By following these eight tips, women can keep their bodies healthy and prevent the development of arthritis.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
