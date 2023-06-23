Women Are At A Higher Risk Of Bone Density Loss Due To Menopause; Follow These Tips To Lower Risk
By taking these steps, women can maintain strong bones and reduce their risk of osteoporosis and fractures.
Certain medications, such as corticosteroids, can increase the risk of bone loss
Women are at a higher risk of bone density loss due to menopause. This is because oestrogen, a hormone that helps to protect bones, decreases significantly during menopause. Oestrogen helps to regulate the amount of calcium and other minerals in the bones.
When its levels decrease, bones become less dense, weaker and more prone to fractures. In addition to the hormonal changes during menopause, other factors can also contribute to bone density loss. These include genetics, lifestyle factors, and medical conditions. Women who have a family history of osteoporosis, or who have a small frame or low body weight, may be at higher risk.
As women age, they become more likely to develop osteoporosis, which can lead to brittle bones and fractures. However, there are steps that can be taken to lower the risk of bone loss. Continue reading as we share tips to lower your risk of bone density loss.
Tips to help lower the risk of bone loss in women:
1. Adequate calcium intake
Calcium is an essential nutrient for maintaining strong bones. Women can get calcium from dairy products, leafy green vegetables, and calcium-fortified foods and beverages.
2. Vitamin D consumption
Like calcium, vitamin D is essential for strong bones. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. Women should aim to have 600-800 IU of vitamin D per day. Sunbathing is another great way to increase vitamin D levels in the body. However, make sure to perform it safely.
3. Eat a balanced diet
Eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help maintain overall health, including bone health. Women should aim to eat a variety of foods to get all the necessary nutrients for strong bones.
4. Regular exercise
Weight-bearing exercises such as running, walking, and weightlifting can help build and maintain bone density. Women should aim for 30 minutes of weight-bearing exercise at least three times per week
5. Quit smoking
Smoking has been linked to a higher risk of bone loss. In fact, smoking as you may know can affect your health adversely in various ways. Women should quit smoking to lower their risk
6. Limit alcohol intake
Drinking too much alcohol can increase the risk of bone loss. Women should limit their intake to no more than one drink per day.
7. Get regular check-ups
Women should have regular bone density scans to determine if they are at risk for osteoporosis. If they are at risk, their doctor can recommend steps to lower their risk.
8. Be mindful of medications
Certain medications, such as corticosteroids, can increase the risk of bone loss. Women should work with their doctors to find alternatives to these medications or take steps to reduce their risk.
9. Maintain a healthy weight
Being underweight or overweight can increase the risk of bone loss. Women should aim for a healthy weight to lower their risk.
In conclusion, lowering the risk of bone loss in women requires a combination of healthy lifestyle habits. Women should also work with their doctor to manage any medications or underlying health conditions that may increase their risk of bone loss.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.