Is Alkaline Water Safe For Drinking? Here's Why
Benefits Of Alkaline Water: Let's explore the facts, potential benefits, and risks of alkaline water.
Is Alkaline Water Safe For Drinking? Heres Why
Water is essential for life, and in recent years, alkaline water has gained popularity due to claims of its health benefits. Many believe that drinking alkaline water can help neutralise acidity in the body, improve hydration, and even slow down ageing. However, is alkaline water truly safe for daily consumption? Should you make the switch from regular water to alkaline water? Let's explore the facts, potential benefits, and risks of alkaline water.
What is alkaline water?
Alkaline water has a higher pH level than regular drinking water. While normal water has a neutral pH 7, alkaline water typically has a pH of 8 or 9. This increased pH is achieved either naturally, through mineral-rich springs, or artificially by adding electrolytes and minerals like calcium, potassium, and magnesium.
Many benefits of alkaline water claim that it can balance the body's pH levels and reduce acidity, but scientific evidence supporting these claims remains limited.
Potential benefits of alkaline water
Although research on alkaline water is still ongoing, some studies suggest it may offer certain health benefits.
1. Improved hydration
A study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition found that alkaline water may enhance hydration better than regular water, particularly after exercise. It helps restore electrolyte balance and may reduce dehydration symptoms like fatigue and dizziness.
2. Supports bone health
Some researchers believe that alkaline water, due to its mineral content (calcium and magnesium), may support bone health. However, more studies are needed to confirm whether it directly helps prevent osteoporosis or fractures.
3. May reduce acid reflux symptoms
Alkaline water with a pH above 8 has been found to neutralise pepsin, an enzyme responsible for acid reflux. A study in the Annals of Otology, Rhinology & Laryngology suggested that alkaline water might help reduce acid reflux symptoms in some individuals.
4. Could improve blood viscosity
A small study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition found that alkaline water might help reduce blood viscosity, improving circulation and oxygen delivery to the body. This may be beneficial for athletes or those with circulatory issues.
5. May have antioxidant properties
Some alkaline waters contain hydrogen molecules, which have antioxidant properties that could help protect cells from oxidative damage. However, these effects vary depending on the water's source and processing.
Potential risks of alkaline water
Despite its claimed benefits, consumption of alkaline water regularly may pose certain risks, particularly if consumed in excess.
1. Digestive issues
Drinking too much alkaline water can reduce stomach acidity, which is necessary for proper digestion and killing harmful bacteria. This may lead to poor digestion, bloating, and an increased risk of infections.
2. Imbalance in body's pH levels
The human body naturally regulates pH levels through the lungs and kidneys. Consuming excessive alkaline water may disrupt this balance, potentially leading to metabolic alkalosis, a condition causing nausea, vomiting, muscle twitching, and confusion.
3. Mineral deficiencies
While alkaline water contains minerals like calcium and magnesium, it may reduce the body's ability to absorb other essential nutrients. This could lead to long-term deficiencies in important minerals and vitamins.
4. Possible contaminants in artificially alkaline water
Naturally alkaline water from mineral-rich springs is generally considered safe. However, artificially alkaline water (processed using ionisers) may contain chemical additives that could be harmful over time. Always check the source and composition before consumption.
Should you drink alkaline water?
While occasional consumption of alkaline water is unlikely to cause harm, replacing regular drinking water entirely with alkaline water is not recommended. The body is already efficient at maintaining its natural pH balance, and excessive alkalinity may cause unintended health complications.
If you want to drink alkaline water then keep the following in consideration.
1. Choose natural alkaline water from mineral-rich sources.
2. Avoid excessive consumption to prevent pH imbalances.
3. Consult a doctor if you have underlying health conditions.
Alkaline water is generally safe in moderation and may offer hydration and acid-neutralising benefits, but it is not a miracle cure for health problems. The human body is naturally equipped to regulate its pH levels, and there is no strong scientific evidence proving that alkaline water provides superior health benefits over regular water. Instead of focusing solely on alkaline water, maintaining a balanced diet, staying hydrated with clean drinking water, and leading a healthy lifestyle are the best ways to support overall well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.