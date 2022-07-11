"Proper Nutrition And Sleep" Most Likely Will Fix Postpartum Hair Loss
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains the major reason behind postpartum hair fall is declining hormone levels in the body.
Consuming supplements prescribed by your doctor can help maintain your health postpartum
Many new moms experience postpartum baby blues after childbirth, commonly including mood swings, crying spells, anxiety, and postpartum weight gain. One of the postpartum blues, which is often ignored is hair loss. Postpartum hair fall is a serious health concern for every young mother. Hair loss not only makes women conscious but can also cause stress, which further invites an array of diseases. Though the market is flooded with enormous chemical-loaded hair care products, let us tell you experimenting with shampoos and serums will be of no use. Instead, all you have to do is keep a tab on your iron and calcium intake. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in her recent Instagram post, explains that the major reason behind postpartum hair fall is declining hormone levels in the body.
“Do not forget or stop to take the iron and calcium which your gynaecologists may have prescribed,” Anjali Mukerjee advises, further adding to also in-cooperate B-vitamins, and magnesium supplements. The nutritionist suggests that new moms should include adequate protein in their diet. However, they shouldn't put a load on ghee and carbohydrates. “Get adequate sleep and don't stress,” she adds. According to the expert, if women follow these tips, they are unlikely to face postpartum hair loss.
Now, look at Anjali Mukherjee's tips to fix hair fall, not specific to new mothers. Stating that there are no quick fixes to hair loss, the nutritionist urges people to take care of sleep, nutrition, as well as their stress. “You need to give yourself between 6 to 12 months of consistent correction in nutrition,” Anjali says.
The expert further mentions that for quicker results, the above-mentioned tips can be accompanied by a homeopathic treatment.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.