Struggling With PCOS? Balance Your Hormones With These 5 Supplements
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests 5 supplements for women with PCOS.
Supplements can help manage symptoms and improve our overall health
PCOS is also known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and is a hormonal disorder. It is common among women of reproductive age. Women with PCOS encounter infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods or excess male hormone (androgen) levels. In her latest Instagram video, nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains how women with PCOS often go on to develop various health issues including skin, and hair problems, diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. But did you know PCOS can be managed? The heart expert answers it all. According to Lovneet Batra, several vitamins and supplements may help to regulate hormonal balances. Therefore, she suggests 5 supplements for women with PCOS.
1. Inositol
The supplement is known for its ability to decrease androgen levels, and improve insulin levels in the body. Inositol should be consumed after breakfast or lunch
2. Vitamin D
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra opines that supplements help in improving menstrual regularity. She further adds that low levels of Vitamin D in the body have been linked to an increased risk of infertility and miscarriage. Hence, Vitamin D supplement is essential for women with PCOS. Vitamin D should be taken with a meal, especially with food containing fat.
3. B-Vitamins
Vitamin B6, folate, and vitamin B12 are important in optimizing hormonal balance in PCOS,' the nutritionist says. Further stating that the three B-vitamins help to lower inflammation by breaking down an amino acid, called homocysteine, which is commonly elevated in women with PCOS. Consume B-Vitamins after breakfast.
4. Omega 3s
The importance of Omega 3s in the diet is known to all. These fatty acids are particularly helpful for reducing inflammation in the body, fighting insulin resistance, and treating dyslipidemia. Pop in the omega 3s with lunch or dinner.
5. Magnesium
This supplement improves insulin resistance, reduces inflammation, and eases PMS symptoms. Considering Magnesium's calming effect on the body, and its ability to give restful sleep, the health expert asks to consume it with dinner.
In another Instagram post too, Lovneet Batra highlights about PCOS diet and says that it's one of the ways to manage the condition. It involves focusing on foods that are low in sugar and fat or glycemic index and avoiding gluten or dairy among other things. For those with PCOS, she suggests that they focus on a high fibre diet, including healthy fats, and get more plant-based protein.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
