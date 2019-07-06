Ladies, Take Note Of These Hormonal Changes During Pregnancy
Hormonal changes during pregnancy: When you are pregnant, your body goes into overdrive. The blood volume increases, the immune system alters to guard the growing foetus and hormones flood our system. Take note of the numerous hormonal changed that your body undergoes during pregnancy.
From the moment one becomes pregnant, hormones take a roller coaster ride. These powerful hormones affect the mind and body as our body attempts to create and nurture a new human being.
Let us take a look at what happens during those nine months period
First trimester
When you are pregnant, your body goes into overdrive. The blood volume increases, the immune system alters to guard the growing foetus and hormones flood our system. Majorly estrogen, progesterone and HCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) hormones are secreted by the baby and the placenta. As the name suggests progesterone is pro-gestation, gestation means pregnancy. Progesterone keeps the pregnancy safe but also causes mood swings during pregnancy. Estrogen increases blood flow to the uterus and supplies vital nutrients needed for foetal growth. Blood flow to the breast also increases, making them sore and tender. Though uncomfortable, this prepares the breast tissue for milk production. Increased blood flow to the skin causes the pregnancy glow. The HCG hormone supports and protects the early pregnancy for the first 3 months until the placenta takes over. HCG causes morning sickness and nausea during pregnancy.
Second trimester
The second trimester is the time to enjoy pregnancy as one starts feeling a little normal. Nausea often starts to drive away. Progesterone and estrogen continues to increase and support the babies' growth. Cortisol and insulin both increase during pregnancy - the balance between these two helps regulate blood sugar levels and metabolism. Sometimes high cortisol, along with adrenaline may result in side effects like high blood pressure and issues associated with. Growth hormone and thyroid hormone both increases. They help in development of uterus to support the growing foetus and this helps in growth of the baby too.
Third trimester
This is the trimester of weight gain as both the mother and the baby gain on the pounds as growth continues. The estrogen levels during this trimester are around six times higher than before pregnancy. In this trimester, one will notice water retention and swelling around the feet and ankles. In the meantime, relaxin relaxes the pelvic muscles and ligaments, and starts preparing the body for labour. As the due date approaches the prostaglandins and oxytocin hormones start rising and estrogen and progesterone start reducing until the woman goes in labour. Oxytocin controls labour and causes uterine contraction, oxytocin is called the love hormone and it also plays a huge role in the mother and baby bonding after the delivery. With the onset of labour, prolactin hormone starts rising. As the name suggests, prolactin is pro lactation, and along with the oxytocin, it is vital for milk production and secretion for breastfeeding.
It takes approximately 3 to 6 months post-delivery for most of these hormones to go at the pre-pregnancy state and once the breastfeeding is stopped, they will return to normalcy.
(Dr. Anagha Karkhanis - Senior Gynaecologist and Infertility Specialist and Director of Cocoon Fertility)
