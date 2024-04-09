Pregnancy: Follow These Postpartum Health Tips For Better Wellbeing
Keep reading as we discuss some helpful health tips that women should follow postpartum.
Meal planning can help ensure that new mothers have nutritious meals and snacks readily available
Postpartum health is crucial for new mothers as they recover from childbirth and adapt to the demands of caring for a newborn. In this article, we share a list of tips you can follow postpartum for better overall health.
Here are 10 postpartum health tips women should follow for better wellbeing:
1. Rest and sleep
Adequate rest and sleep are essential for postpartum recovery and overall wellbeing. Sleep deprivation can impair immune function, mood, and cognitive performance, making it harder to cope with the demands of caring for a newborn. New mothers should prioritise rest by napping when the baby sleeps and asking for help from family and friends to handle household chores.
2. Healthy nutrition
Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats provides essential nutrients needed for postpartum recovery and breastfeeding. Nutrient-rich foods support healing, energy levels, and mood stability. Meal planning and prepping can help ensure that new mothers have nutritious meals and snacks readily available despite their busy schedules.
3. Stay hydrated
Drinking plenty of water is crucial for postpartum recovery, especially for breastfeeding mothers who need additional fluids to produce an adequate milk supply. Staying hydrated supports overall health, aids digestion, and helps prevent constipation, a common issue after childbirth. Keeping a water bottle nearby and drinking fluids throughout the day can help maintain hydration.
4. Gentle exercise
Engaging in gentle exercise, such as walking, yoga, or postpartum-specific workouts, can promote physical recovery, improve mood, and boost energy levels. Exercise helps strengthen muscles, restore pelvic floor function, and alleviate postpartum discomfort. New mothers should start slowly and gradually increase the intensity and duration of their workouts as they regain strength and stamina.
5. Emotional support
Emotional support is crucial for new mothers as they navigate the challenges of motherhood and adjust to hormonal fluctuations and sleep deprivation. Seeking support from partners, family members, friends, or support groups can provide encouragement, reassurance, and practical assistance. Open communication about feelings and concerns with loved ones or a mental health professional can promote emotional wellbeing.
6. Self-care
Prioritising self-care is essential for postpartum recovery and overall wellbeing. Taking time for relaxation, hobbies, and activities that bring joy and fulfilment can help reduce stress and prevent burnout. Self-care practices may include meditation, journaling, taking a bath, reading, or engaging in creative pursuits. Setting aside dedicated time for self-care each day is essential for maintaining balance and mental health.
7. Breastfeeding support
Breastfeeding offers numerous benefits for both mother and baby, including bonding, immune protection, and optimal nutrition. Seeking support from lactation consultants, breastfeeding support groups, or healthcare providers can help overcome breastfeeding challenges and ensure a successful breastfeeding journey. Proper latch, frequent nursing sessions, and adequate hydration and nutrition are essential for maintaining milk supply and promoting infant health.
Following these postpartum health tips can help new mothers navigate the challenges of the postpartum period while promoting physical recovery, emotional wellbeing, and overall health. It's essential to consult with healthcare providers for personalised advice and support tailored to individual needs and circumstances.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
