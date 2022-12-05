PCOS And Mood Disorders: Know Causes And Ways To Stay Mentally Fit With This Condition
Creating good modifications to your lifestyle can also aid in controlling and preventing these symptoms, in addition to seeking professional assistance.
Depression is a very common symptom of PCOS
One of the most common gynaecological endocrine diseases affecting reproductive women is polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Numerous symptoms, including obesity, insulin resistance, skin disorders, and infertility, may be present.
PCOS-afflicted women are more prone to diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and mood problems. The most prevalent of these is depression, which has a negative impact on one's well-being. The pathological characteristics of PCOS may occasionally cause depression to arise, however, researchers haven't yet been able to pinpoint depression's exact pathophysiology in PCOS.
Mood disorders such as anxiety, depression, etc. can alter one's wellbeing greatly. This makes it necessary for us to understand what causes this and how we can prevent and treat it. Continue reading this article to understand how you can prevent and even treat mood disorders if you have PCOS.
What causes mood disorders with PCOS?
What exactly causes women with PCOS to be more susceptible to mood disorders is yet to be properly researched. Although, there are some causes that are considered to have an influence on both. Here are some of these factors:
1. Stress
Anxiety and depression might result from stress. Women with PCOS who are younger are more likely to be affected. Stress is known to be caused by PCOS itself, especially when it comes to the condition's visible signs like excessive body and facial hair, weight gain, etc.
2. Hormonal changes
In many PCOS patients, levels of androgens, a group of hormones that includes testosterone are increased. The risk of sadness and anxiety may be elevated in patients with PCOS who have higher amounts of DHEAS, a type of androgen hormone, however, this was only discovered in one study, and further research is required.
3. Obesity
Compared to women without PCOS, women that have PCOS are more prone to obesity. No matter if it has anything to do with PCOS, obesity is linked to depression. This, however, probably has only a little impact on the link between PCOS and depression.
4. Insulin resistance
Although the reason is unclear, depression and insulin resistance are linked. According to one idea, insulin resistance alters how the body produces some hormones, which can result in protracted stress and depression. One-third of PCOS-afflicted women have insulin resistance, which prevents their cells from properly absorbing glucose. Raised blood sugar levels may result from this.
5. Changes in the brain's chemicals
There may be reduced levels of specific neurotransmitters in PCOS patients who experience anxiety or depression. Neurotransmitters are chemicals that transmit signals across the brain and nervous system. Neurotransmitters like serotonin, a chemical messenger in the brain system linked to pleasant emotions, are crucial in the development of sadness and anxiety.
6. Inflammation
Inflammation in the body may be linked to PCOS. High cortisol levels are linked to protracted inflammation, which heightens stress and depression. High cortisol also raises the chance of developing insulin resistance, which can lead to depression.
How can mood disorders be prevented or treated?
If you have a hormonal imbalance, particularly an excess of testosterone, you may be given birth control pills. One of the other therapies may be the treatment of depression.
Creating good modifications to your lifestyle can also aid in controlling and preventing these symptoms, in addition to seeking professional assistance. This is achievable by:
1. Maintaining a healthy weight
Maintaining and reducing weight gain, a major sign of PCOS, by eating a nutritious diet. The majority of overweight women with PCOS have abdominal obesity. In actuality, one of the most prevalent adverse effects of PCOS is weight gain. Therefore, losing weight is necessary to manage PCOS. Changing eating habits and adopting healthier diet choices are two of the most efficient and secure ways to do so.
2. Eat healthily
Women with PCOS should reduce their dietary carbohydrates which can further help lower insulin levels, which may eventually lead to better reproductive and hormonal results. Following a healthy diet also helps normalise hormonal levels, regularise periods, improve acne, improve digestion, and so on.
3. Exercise
Regular exercise enhances physical health and increases the release of feel-good hormones that may be impacted by PCOS. Exercise can be a helpful addition to the treatment and prevention of depression as well as the reduction of anxiety. However, many forms of physical exercise appear to be equally beneficial in preventing and controlling depression. Standard treatment should not be replaced by physical activity, especially for people who may have severe depression.
4. Drink in moderation
Consume alcohol in moderation as it is a depressive and can make depression and other mental problems worse. Alcohol is a depressant that alters the serotonin and dopamine levels in your brain which are naturally associated with happiness. As a result, even though you'll have an initial surge the night before, you'll lack these same chemicals the following day, which could make you feel worried, sad, or depressed.
5. Seek therapy
Psychological treatments also referred to as counselling and therapy are some of the most effective treatments for depression. Therapy unlike medications does not require prescriptions. You also do not need to be diagnosed with a mood disorder to seek it. You can get therapy to better deal with your feelings.
6. Try mindfulness
Many people find that performing meditation and mindfulness helps them relax and calm. It only requires a few minutes a day and is very easy to understand. Its foundation is based on paying attention to how you are now feeling, how your breath sounds, and what is going on in your immediate environment. To get started, you could attempt this simple mindfulness exercise.
7. Consider support groups
Another option is to look for a local support group. A lot of charitable organisations and institutions also provide support networks for anxiety and depression. Some people may even have support groups for PCOS. If you can't find any in your area, online service clubs or providers are also helpful possibilities.
Keep these things in mind if you want to prevent or treat anxiety or depression that may be caused by PCOS.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.